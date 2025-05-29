May 29, 2025 at 8:49 am

This Record Collector Explained Why He Won’t Buy Vinyl At Walmart

by Matthew Gilligan

man talking about vinyl

TikTok/@unclejeffsrecords

If you’ve ever spent any time with a vinyl collector, you know that those folks are VERY particular about their records.

A collector named Jeff posted a video on TikTok and explained why he refuses to buy records anymore from Walmart.

And his reason might surprise you…

man wearing a green hat

TikTok/@unclejeffsrecords

Jeff said that the way Walmart employees put security tags on vinyl records for sale is why he won’t buy from them anymore.

vinyl for sale at a store

TikTok/@unclejeffsrecords

The TikTokker said that the plastic tags poke through the sleeves of the records and damage the album covers.

And any vinyl collector understands that is a big no-no.

vinyl for sale at walmart

TikTok/@unclejeffsrecords

Check out the video.

@unclejeffsrecords

Do better @Walmart #vinyltok

♬ original sound – Uncle Jeff

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 05 03 at 7.57.21 AM This Record Collector Explained Why He Wont Buy Vinyl At Walmart

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 05 03 at 7.57.32 AM This Record Collector Explained Why He Wont Buy Vinyl At Walmart

And this viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 05 03 at 7.58.13 AM This Record Collector Explained Why He Wont Buy Vinyl At Walmart

Walmart just lost a vinyl customer!

The Sifter