This Record Collector Explained Why He Won’t Buy Vinyl At Walmart

If you’ve ever spent any time with a vinyl collector, you know that those folks are VERY particular about their records.

A collector named Jeff posted a video on TikTok and explained why he refuses to buy records anymore from Walmart.

And his reason might surprise you…

Jeff said that the way Walmart employees put security tags on vinyl records for sale is why he won’t buy from them anymore.

The TikTokker said that the plastic tags poke through the sleeves of the records and damage the album covers.

And any vinyl collector understands that is a big no-no.

Check out the video.

Walmart just lost a vinyl customer!

