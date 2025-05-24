May 24, 2025 at 6:48 am

She Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Cheating By Looking At His Car’s Windshield

Here we go again…

It’s another video from TikTok about a woman who found out her boyfriend was cheating on her in sly way…

This video comes from a woman named Raisa and she showed viewers a telltale sign that tipped her off that something was amiss when she took a ride in her boyfriend’s car.

The clip shows someone, presumably Raisa, riding in the passenger seat of a car as someone drives down a street.

The text overlay reads, “The way I found out about the other woman.”

And then she showed viewers an imprint on the windshield that she thinks is proof that her man is cheating.

It looks like someone else has been riding in that car and using a suction cup, like an Octobuddy, to put their phone up there.

Uh oh!

Take a look at the video.

I guess I am the other woman #fyp #otherwoman #fypシ゚

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker asked a question.

And this viewer offered some advice.

These cheaters can run, but they can’t hide!

Mostly because they’re not smart enough.

