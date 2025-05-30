‘The bride comes up to me and tells me that my outfit is inappropriate for her wedding.’ – Wedding Guest Discovers There’s A Dress Code After They Drive Two Hours To The Event

Weddings are important events where everyone comes together to support the bride and groom.

Some couples want the event to be very formal, in which case they need to tell their guests ahead of time, or what happened to this TikToker might happen to them.

She was a guest at a wedding and was actually asked to leave because she wasn’t dressed nicely enough.

She made a video to explain.

The video starts off with her in her car saying, “So, I am currently sitting in my car because I came two hours to a wedding for one of my husband’s friends and we have been here literally like a total of 15 minutes and the bride comes up to me and tells me that my outfit is inappropriate for her wedding.”

Wow, that would be embarrassing.

She goes on to explain, “There was a supposed dress code that I didn’t know existed because I never got a wedding invitation mailed to my house. It was a text message that my husband received.”

Wow, if you’re going to have a strict dress code for your wedding, you should make that very clear in the FORMAL invitation!

Not a text.

She goes on to say, “It’s 2025, is this what brides do to their guests now? You walk up to your guests and tell that the outfit that they are wearing is not appropriate for their wedding?”

What a horrible situation. I feel bad for this woman.

She wraps up the video by saying, “I didn’t know that was a thing. I mean, I’ve been married for 11 years, so this is what we do to our guests? I’m kind of disappointed, and I’m really ready to go home.”

I honestly can’t blame her.

She should take her gift with her when she was asked to leave.

Watch the video to see what you think. Her outfit was cute so I can’t imagine why the bride was upset about it.

@ebrown_rn Part 1 | Got kicked out of a wedding reception for being out of a dress code I didn’t know existed! ♬ original sound – ebrown_RN

Check out what the people in the comments think about this.

This person says everyone has a dress code, but it isn’t this woman’s fault.

This commenter says that the bride has issues.

This is spot on, the husband needs new friends.

If you want a formal wedding, write that in the formal invitation.

No brainer.

