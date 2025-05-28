A Tired Mom Overslept, But When She Blamed Her Husband For Not Waking Her Up, He Told Her It Wasn’t His Responsibility

Having an infant at home can be tough. It’s not just that they need your care, but that you have to do that on top of everything else you’re already responsible for.

It can lead to more than a few arguments.

Imagine being an exhausted parent who woke up late and has to rush to get ready for work.

That’s the situation in this story, and now husband and wife are arguing about whose fault it is. Let’s read all the details.

AITA for telling my wife she’s an adult and responsible for waking up on her own? My wife and I had an argument this morning about me not waking her up on time to get ready for work. Some context, we have a 5 month old baby boy so It can be difficult sometimes to get ready in the morning.

She chose to sleep in.

Anyway, she had the opportunity to get ready about an hour before me, but decided to sleep in a little longer with our son. Our son doesn’t sleep well on his own so he will sleep if being held. I said alright that’s fine, but I’m going to go ahead and get ready. It takes me about 30 minutes to get ready (shave, shower, clothes, hair, etc). Once I got ready, I had to get our son’s milk ready for day care.

So then comes the arguments.

I’m at the sink thawing out his frozen milk when she comes into the kitchen upset that I let her sleep in that long. She kept asking why didn’t I come up to make sure she was awake (she has alarms set on her phone to go off every 5 minutes). Normally I would go upstairs to the bedroom to get ready and check if she’s awake, but I already had clothes downstairs from some laundry I hadn’t taken up yet so I got dressed down stairs.

Why have the alarms if you’re going to ignore them?

I assumed she would already be awake from her alarms, but she kept insisting I should have taken more initiative to wake her up. I told her that she’s an adult and that I’m not responsible for making sure she’s awake all of the time. She said that what I said was mean, but I was just being real.

Now nobody is having a good morning.

I offered to finish getting our son ready and drop him off at daycare and let her have more time to get ready, but she just does this thing where she refuses my help no matter how much I try to make the situation better. I don’t know if this something postpartum she’s going through that I’m not understanding. I’m genuinely confused by why this became such a big issue. AITA?

It seems that the real issue here is that she’s tired and not getting enough sleep. Otherwise, she would hear her alarms.

Let’s see what the comments have to say on Reddit:

This isn’t going well, if you take a step back.

You’re doing your share, yeah?

You can handle it better.



Seems like everybody here needs some sleep.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.