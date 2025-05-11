Walmart Shopper Said People Should Pick Grocery Items From The Back Of Store Shelves. – ‘Nobody believes me when I tell them this.’

I feel like this could go either way…

I’m talking about the practice of grocery store workers putting old products up front and new products in the back when they stock shelves, so that hopefully, the old stuff sells first.

A lot of people know about this, but some folks don’t.

And a TikTokker named Cheri posted a video and told viewers what she called a “hack” for shopping at Walmart.

Cheri said, “My mama worked at Walmart for a total of 72 hours. Nobody believes me when I tell them this.”

Cheri continued, “Always pick your groceries from the back. Because the ones in the front are usually items that have been sitting for a while.”

She added, “Store associates put them in the front. So, each time I get something, I grab it from the back.”

Here’s the video.

Check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Some people know about this trick, and some don’t…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!