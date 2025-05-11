May 11, 2025 at 8:49 am

Walmart Shopper Said People Should Pick Grocery Items From The Back Of Store Shelves. – ‘Nobody believes me when I tell them this.’

by Matthew Gilligan

photos of shelves in walmart

TikTok/@cheri_raechell

I feel like this could go either way…

I’m talking about the practice of grocery store workers putting old products up front and new products in the back when they stock shelves, so that hopefully, the old stuff sells first.

A lot of people know about this, but some folks don’t.

And a TikTokker named Cheri posted a video and told viewers what she called a “hack” for shopping at Walmart.

an aisle at a walmart store

TikTok/@cheri_raechell

Cheri said, “My mama worked at Walmart for a total of 72 hours. Nobody believes me when I tell them this.”

bottles of soda in a store

TikTok/@cheri_raechell

Cheri continued, “Always pick your groceries from the back. Because the ones in the front are usually items that have been sitting for a while.”

She added, “Store associates put them in the front. So, each time I get something, I grab it from the back.”

bottles of jarritos soda

TikTok/@cheri_raechell

Here’s the video.

@cheri_raechell

It’s not in my head @Walmart @Cheryl ST John

♬ original sound – CRC

Check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 23 at 9.17.34 AM Walmart Shopper Said People Should Pick Grocery Items From The Back Of Store Shelves. Nobody believes me when I tell them this.

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 04 23 at 9.17.47 AM Walmart Shopper Said People Should Pick Grocery Items From The Back Of Store Shelves. Nobody believes me when I tell them this.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 23 at 9.18.12 AM Walmart Shopper Said People Should Pick Grocery Items From The Back Of Store Shelves. Nobody believes me when I tell them this.

Some people know about this trick, and some don’t…

