Imagine making a payment through a bank app, but an error occurs and prompts you to make the payment again.

That seems simple enough, but what if that error message was incorrect and both payments went through?

Would you try to get a refund, or would you not worry about it if it were a small amount of money?

In today’s story, one bank customer is pretty upset how the bank manager deals with this double payment issue.

Let’s see how the customer gets revenge.

I wish I wasn’t so careless I used to bank with a small bank in the UK for years – advertised itself as a local bank with a real customer service ethos and I never had cause to doubt it. Until one day, it became clear how awful they are. The issue itself was very small – I made a payment on the app for £20 and it told me it had failed and to do it again. So I did.

That ended up being a big mistake.

The next day, the payment went through twice. Not a problem, I thought, I’m sure they’ll sort it out. Rang them up and explained and they told me that the first payment had actually gone through, just post-dated to the next day. The helpful person told me this was a known error on their app and it happened all the time. So I was very surprised when they outright refused to refund me the money, claiming it was my fault for not checking future payments before doing it again.

The manager was not helpful.

Things got worse when I asked to speak to a manager – this was the point when things became even more kafkaesque. He who was the single most useless person I’ve ever spoken to. He immediately told me he would not take the complaint because it was my fault.

In fact, the manager doesn’t even seem to know the rules.

Only, banks can’t do this – they have to take my complaint. I told him this and he said fine, whatever, he’d send me a letter formally rejecting it. Which he also can’t do without investigating it. I told him this also and he said there was no point in investigating it because it was obviously my fault and if I didn’t like it, I could take it to the ombudsman.

Eventually, it was too much of a hassle for a small amount of money.

When the deadlock letter turned up, it was an incoherent mess that didn’t even address the issues I’d raised. I called the useless guy and he said, and I quote: “tell me what your complaint actually is then and I’ll send you another letter rejecting it”. At this point, I started to write to the Ombudsman but then realized I had already wasted over two hours on this and it wasn’t worth my time for £20.

She goes through a lot of debit cards.

So I moved my account to a proper bank that paid me £250 for the privilege. But I left the old account open and empty in case I needed it, obviously, and so I had to keep an active debit card. Only, I found that I keep losing the damn thing. Fortunately, it’s super easy to order a new one on their app – takes ten seconds and I don’t even need to speak to anyone, which is great as I’ve found I’m losing them quite a lot.

This is seriously a LOT of debit cards!

Once a week on average. For the last four and a half years.

It’s a real shame as I know from a previous job that it costs about £5 to replace a debt card and so the 200-odd card replacements that I’ve needed over this period has cost my old bank over £1,000, on an inactive account with a zero balance. Here’s hoping that I’m more careful in future!

There really needs to be a way to report that horrible bank manager, but at least the bank is literally paying for their mistake via endless debit cards.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person suggests letting the bank know about the real problem.

This is definitely petty!

This person loves everything about this type of pettiness.

This person would do something similar but still get the money back.

That bank is basically stealing.

Which is nothing new.

