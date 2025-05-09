Youngest Child Objects To Sleeping On An Air Mattress In A Tent For Two Weeks, So Their Family Calls Him Spoiled And Says He’s Ruining The Fun

Many of us have spent a family vacation in an uncomfortable sleeping situation.

AITA for “spoiling” a family trip bc I’m unwilling to sleep on a blow up mattress for 2 weeks Where do I even begin? My brother, sister in law and 18 month old niece live out of the country so it’s a big deal for them to finally come for a visit and rare that we all get to be together. My parents and SO live on the west coast and I live on the east coast. Anyway we are all planning on meeting for 2 weeks at my grandpa’s (RIP) old lake house that we grew up visiting. It’s a super tiny lodge maybe 1000 sqft MAX so surprriiissee there’s only 2 bedrooms.

Being the youngest, I have been automatically delegated to the living room. Sleeping in there with all the cousins was fine when I was 14 but I am nearly 30 now and that pull out couch is 20 years older than me. Keep in mind that my fiancée is coming AND meeting the family for the first time.

I think she deserves to be comfortable and have some sense of privacy in a new environment. I have now mentioned to everyone that I won’t be sleeping there several times, which has been seemingly ignored and unsupported. As the youngest sibling I am not new to getting last pick, but it upsets me that this is extended into adulthood and being pushed onto my fiancée.

Making it increasingly complicated is that the nearest airbnb (option 1) is a 25 minute drive and $2000 usd for 5 nights. And the only RV to rent (option 2) within a 2 hour pickup is also close to $2000 usd. All the nearby motels are booked up. The fact that we might not have wanted to sleep in the living room for 2 weeks was never really considered by anyone else.

My SO and I having to front this additional cost is hurtful enough, let alone the rest of the family not caring or even acknowledging that we just want to have a room/decent bed. The best they have done to help resolve is help us get a tent and blow mattress for outside.

I have decided that I will go by myself and sleep in the living room for ~4 nights as that is the max amount of bad sleep I think I can handle. This solution apparently is “ruining the trip for everyone” and making it all about me, AITA?

