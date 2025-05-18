Roommate Turned On The Oven’s Broiler, But Had No Idea That His Other Roommate Had Been Using It As A Place To Store Wooden Cutting Boards

It’s important to make sure there’s nothing inside an oven or broiler before turning them on.

AITA for refusing to pay my roommate for a new stove? I (22M) lived the past summer in a house with a group of male friends. One night, I went to make a frozen pizza but I was a little bit high so instead of hitting bake on the oven, I hit broil.

Turns out, one of my roommates thought the broiler was a storage shelf and had been storing all the wooden cutting boards in the broiler. I did not check the broiler before starting the oven, because I didn’t mean to hit broil and I didn’t expect there to be wooden cutting boards in the oven.

Fast forward a few minutes, there is a fire in the oven and massive amounts of smoke filling the house. We put it out with an extinguisher but the oven was ruined. The landlord ended up having to get a new oven put in. Things went back to normal and I moved out at the end of the summer to go back to college, thinking nothing of the oven incident. My buddies stayed living there and replaced me with another roommate who lived in town.

However, now the original lease is up and the landlord wants us to pay for the oven replacement. The guy who put the wooden cutting boards in the broiler hit me up asking me to pay for half since it was “both of our fault.” I told him I wasn’t going to pay because if he didn’t put wood in the oven, it would have been fine. He says I have a responsibility to check the oven/broiler before starting it.

So what do you think? AITA for refusing to pay half? Am I somewhat at fault and should pay half? What say you good people of Reddit?

This user knows that everyone in the story made a mistake and should pay for it.

Exactly! This user knows that both of these boys are responsible for their part of the mistake.

This user thinks the roommate is an idiot!

This user thinks being high isn’t an excuse to make a mistake this big.

This user blames this guy for his mistake of turning the broiler on!

