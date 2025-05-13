His Long-Time Girlfriend Broke Up With Him For Another Guy, So He Moved On. But When The Other Guy Cheated On Her, She Wanted Him Back And He’s Not Having It.

When you date someone for a long time, it can be difficult to let the relationship end, even when things have changed.

AITA for not wanting to get back with my girlfriend after she broke up with me? I (19M) was dating a girl (19F) for 5 years, everything was going well until she started her new job after she had finished high school. I was happy for her and encouraged her to get the job. After 2-3 months of this job she tells me about this new friend she made and I was pleased that she got along with her co workers and didn’t think anything of it, until I realized they started messaging each other late at night long outside work hours and when I asked her about it, it was always “just gossiping about another co worker”. I trusted her so I didn’t think anything of it, that was until I saw she had unpinned me on messages and pinned her co worker instead and when I brought it up to her, I got “it’s incase I need to message him about work quickly” and I was already skeptical at this point.

For another 3-4 months I didn’t bring her co worker at all because I got called “insecure” and “overthinking it” because of how much it got on my nerve because I know they weren’t talking about work late at night. I asked her one night, “Any chance you could limit or keep the messages to (Co Worker) to a minimum out of respect for me, you can clearly see how much it annoys me and gets on my nerves,” which I thought was pretty reasonable and understandable,.

But obviously not because she responded with “I’m not ruining a friendship over you, you’re not worth it.” At that point I was finished, that was the nail to the coffin in my eyes. A week goes by and she invited me over to her apartment for a “chat” but I already knew what it was about by the tone of her voice. I get to her apartment and she opens the door inviting me inside and I see she already has my things on her kitchen table and a note. We sit down at her table and she says “I don’t think I can keep doing this, it’s bringing me down from continuing on with my career and life.”

I said “Fair enough, I agree” But then she gets a notification on her phone from her co worker saying, “Can’t wait to come over tonight, have you broken up with him yet?” And she changed his contact to “(Co Worker’s name)❤️❤️” and once I processed what I saw, I got up, grabbed my stuff and left and drove home and that was the last of that I thought to myself. (This was in December 2024).

We go no contact until March 2025 when she messaged me “Hey, how are you” but I didn’t reply to her message straight away. I waited for a day and then replied with “Good Thanks.” (I just want to say, I don’t speak badly of my Ex to friends or anything, I talk highly of her and tell people she’s a good person but things didn’t go right). She tells me that “Co Worker cheated on me after he got promoted at the job they both worked at” Deep down I was jumping up and down but I felt bad for her. And she asked me if we would go out to lunch sometime that week. And I blatantly said “no” And she’s begging me to rekindle our relationship and “work it out, we have chemistry together”.

I don’t want anything to do with her but I am getting messages from her family members in an attempt to get us to get back together. I genuinely have no idea what she told them when we broke up, most likely a fake story about how I did something wrong, wouldn’t surprise me. AITA for not attempting to make it work with her?

