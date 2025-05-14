His Neighbor Started Cutting Down Trees And Bushes On His Side Of The Property Line, So He Called Him Out And Now The Neighbor Is Upset And Being Petty

Property lines are important when planning work to your yard, and when someone ignores them it can cause big problems.

What would you do if your neighbor kept coming on your property to cut down trees and bushes that he thought would put shade on his property?

That is what happened to the person in this story, so he texted the neighbor to stop it.

Instead of solving the problem, the neighbor got upset and petty.

AITA for telling my neighbor to stay off of my property? Background: Neighbor clears forest (on his property) up to my back door, and installs one of those wire fences, supported with those green metal fence posts. In the process of his land clearing, he comes onto our property, and pushes trees over a trail that I had cut out to transport my kayak to the river (our property). He also digs out a large hole in the beginning of the trail, in my opinion, to clearly show that he doesn’t want me using it.

Hopefully this is just an honest mistake.

I show the man fire insurance (GIS) maps of the surrounding land plots which clearly show that he has messed up something on our property. He argues that “the maps are out dated, I own that land”. When i pointed out to him that the map was updated at the beginning of the year, the only reply I receive is crickets. (I believe he filled in the massive hole he created with stones (fair… thank you for trying to fix it). A year goes by, and I notice that he has begun cutting down bushes and small sapling trees on my side of the fence (where we can’t directly see anything from inside the house) and just leaving them there on our property, (I assume he did this because he has some planter boxes near there and was worried about these small bushes and saplings blocking sunlight. (form planter boxes that didn’t have anything in them).

He isn’t going to be happy about being called out again.

I very politely explained to him through text that although I am a renter, I have been at that property for over 10 years (not any of his business but was trying to explain where I am coming from) and that I, nor anyone else that lives in our home, would go onto his property, and start cutting bushes and trees and just leaving them there in the yard. He sends a very short “I understand” text back, no apology. 4 more months go by. It is Spring.

It happens, no big deal.

I only had 2 opportunities to mow our massive lawn before the riding mower breaks. So, our grass is long at the moment, as I am trying to find a used ride on, for cheap.

The neighbor sends me a text along the lines of “Do you mind getting your grass off of my fence”. Mind you the other side of the fence (his property) is mostly dirt, with random piles of junk laying everywhere that we have had to look at for the last 7 or 8 years (never mentioned anything about this to him. I try very hard to keep to myself, and mind my business). Now, after these things considered (and a couple other incidents I didn’t list here) my text response back to him was not so polite.

His neighbor really needs to just ignore this property.

I explained to him that his fence is not my priority, or responsibility. And I couldn’t care less what happens to his wire fence. My thought is because I have politely asked this guy to stay off of my property that he’s just going to make things difficult for me. AITA?

No way, it sounds like this guy is upset that he was called out for making changes to property that was not his.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about this situation.

This person says the landlord may have given permission.

The neighbor is breaking the law.

Yeah, the landlord should handle this.

This commenter says to get a surveyor to mark the property.

This person suggests contacting the property owner.

This all seems petty, but the neighbor needs to stop.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.