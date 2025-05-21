Woman Comes Home To Find Her Roommate’s Dirty Dishes All Over The Kitchen, So She Put Them All In A Bag And Gave Them Back To Her

Imagine living in an apartment with several roommates.

You’d have to have some ground rules when it comes to cooking and cleaning.

What would you do if you thought one of your roommates had violated one of these rules?

Would you clean up her mess, confront her about it, or leave everything untouched?

In today’s story, the mess is in the kitchen, and one roommate isn’t sure she made the right decision about how to handle it.

Let’s see what she did.

AITA for moving my roommate’s dirty dishes outside her door after she left the kitchen unusable? So I (25F) share a house with 3 other girls, and we have this unspoken rule that if you cook something, you clean up your mess right after. at least that’s what I THOUGHT was the rule. Last week i came home from a 12hr shift (i work at a hospital) and the kitchen was absolutely WRECKED. Like, there were pots everywhere, food stuck to the stove, and dishes piled so high you couldn’t even see the sink. Turns out my roommate had meal prepped for the entire week and then just… left it all there. She wasn’t even home – went to her bf’s place for the night!

She just needed some counter space.

I was exhausted, hungry, and tbh just wanted to make a quick sandwich before passing out. But i literally couldn’t find a clean spot to even put bread down. I texted the group chat like “hey who destroyed the kitchen?” and got no response.

Here’s how she handled it…

So i took pics of everything, then cleaned just enough space for ME to make MY food. Then i took all her dirty dishes, pots, food containers etc and put them in a big plastic bin. I left it outside her bedroom door with a note that said “next time clean your mess or at least give us a heads up.”

Her roommate was not happy about this.

When she got home the next day she FLIPPED OUT, saying i had no right to touch her stuff, that some of it was expensive cookware that could get damaged, and that she was planning to clean it when she got back. She called me petty and controlling. But here’s the thing – this isn’t the first time. She’s done this before and promised to stop. Plus, how am i supposed to use the kitchen when it looks like a bomb went off?

Her roommates have differing opinions.

The other roommates are split – one thinks i went too far, the other one actually thanked me privately. AITA for putting all my roommate’s dirty dishes in a bin outside her room?

Well, hopefully this roommate learned her lesson to clean up her dishes if she doesn’t want anyone to touch them.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

That’s one way to get her point across.

