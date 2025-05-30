Woman Did Some Work While Her Husband Was In The Hospital, So Now He’s Mad At Her For Caring So Little About Him

Some people just can’t leave work no matter what.

AITAH for working while husband was in the hospital? About 6 months ago, my husband was admitted to the hospital. It was for a severe infection. In total, he was there for 7 work days. Yesterday, out of nowhere, he exploded.

He said how I acted while he was in the hospital showed how little I care about him. It really opened his eyes, he added. He said he felt more cared about by random colleagues checking in. He was drunk, and said some nastier things as well.

Here’s what I did during his hospital stay. Thursday, I took the day off. I was in the ER with him until 11pm, but then, they kicked me out.

Friday, I took a day off, and I had a meeting in the cafeteria during quiet hours. Saturday and Sunday, I was there all visiting hours, except when I was getting things for him or letting the dog out.

On Monday, I had a morning job interview for a significant promotion. I was at the hospital by 1 pm. And on Tuesday until Thursday, I worked half-days, mostly during quiet hours. On Friday, I took another day off. And I was there all day Saturday until we went home.

So, in total, I took 3 days off and 4 half days. I genuinely believed I did a good job at holding everything down. But, obviously, I was wrong. I’m trying to focus on how he feels but also feel like this is really unfair.

Her husband is being unreasonable. It also sounds like he was drunk, so he probably wasn’t really thinking through what he was saying.

Family should always come above work.

