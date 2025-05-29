Woman Does Not Want Her Sister’s New Girlfriend At Her Baby Shower, So She Plans On Telling Her Not To Bring A Plus One

There are some events that are too intimate to share with a stranger.

This woman does not want her sister’s girlfriend at her baby shower.

Her sister does everything with her girlfriend, including family events, so she knows her sister won’t take this well.

Is she wrong not to give her sister a plus one?

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not inviting my sisters gf to my baby shower? My sister (22) has been dating a new girl for around 6 months. I live out of state, so I’ve only met her twice and feel indifferent towards her. My sister jumps into new relationships immediately after a break up, so I don’t bother taking a liking to her girlfriends, unless it seems they’ll be together for a while. Just being honest.

This woman’s sister takes her partner to every family event.

She’s also the type that literally does everything with her partner, once in a relationship. It’s always like this. This means they pretty much immediately start going to family events. That includes Christmas morning, which is typically just for immediate family.

She didn’t want a stranger when she announced her pregnancy.

This has happened more than once. I had to make a huge fuss about her not being at Christmas morning this past year. They’d only been seeing each other for about 2 months at that point. Because that’s when I was announcing my pregnancy to my mom. I wanted her to be free to react without feeling awkward around a stranger.

She decided not to invite her sister’s GF to her baby shower.

Anyway, I was going over shower stuff with my mom, and I said my sister’s GF is not invited. She obviously reacted like she felt bad about that because my sister will be upset. I asked her why she should be invited when I’ve met her twice. You don’t expect a plus one to a baby shower.

She only wants family and friends to be there.

She said because she’s with a girl, it’s different. I said, “Well, it shouldn’t be, no one is bringing a significant other.” I don’t need this girl there, I have no connection to her. I’m having around 30 people there, and it’s all family aside from two friends.

Her sister’s attachment style bugs her.

My sister’s attachment style really irritates me. Because of it, we all are expected to cater for her girlfriend. That’s for every one of our moments and gatherings. AITA?

It’s her baby shower. She should be able to decide who she wants to invite.

Some events are reserved just for family and good friends.

