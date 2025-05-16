Woman Elbows The Wrong Person In Line At An Amusement Park, And Gets Her Face Slammed Into A Locker Before Being Trampled By Kids

Some people think they’re above the rules, that is, until someone reminds them otherwise.

What would you do if a pushy line-cutter ignored your polite warnings, elbowed you, and then tried to hide behind a crowd of kids to avoid the consequences?

Would you let it go?

Or would you hold your ground and make sure they knew the rules applied to them, too?

In today’s story, one woman finds herself in this exact scenario and makes sure the line cutter gets what she deserves.

Here’s how it all played out.

Don’t cut in the line There we are waiting in line for an amusement park ride, and there is this woman sneakily cutting in. First, I thought she was with her family, and she was just gone briefly to fetch some water or something while the rest of her party was in line, but it also didn’t look like it. She was seemingly glued to her phone and pushing others occasionally to get to front a few kids at a time (there were a lot of kids on the line), and she didn’t look like she was looking for someone she knew in the line.

At first, the lady acted like she didn’t hear.

While she was trying to pass by me, I told her, “Miss, the line starts over there.” She pretended to not hear me and kept moving and cut in front of me, and then I tapped her on the shoulder and said the same thing again quietly. She stared at me and just stood there. Stopped trying to get to the front, but also did nothing to move to the back. So I tapped her on the shoulder once again and said the same thing, this time loud enough to get others to hear. She huffed and puffed and started moving back. While she was at it, she “accidentally” elbowed me.

The only problem was that the lady only half listened.

Now, I am a taller woman, and her elbow hit my hip, which hurt. This, in turn, got me angry at the audacity. I stared at her, expecting an apology, she said nothing for a good 10 seconds while I kept staring at her, and she finally said a barely audible “sry.” After that, she kept standing directly behind me. That’s not where she is supposed to stand. She is supposed to stand allllllll the way back, behind the group of kids behind me. There are about 30 kids there who I wouldn’t expect to stand up for themselves. So I stare at her and tell her, “TO THE BACK, BEHIND THE KIDS.”

Embarrassed, the lady walked to the back of the line.

She hated that, but at this point, I was loud enough to be socially intimidating (this is a culture of “saving face”) and probably also physically intimidating, as she is half my size, so she moved behind the kids.

I got on the ride with most of the kids while she was waiting at the back with a few of the remaining kids and whoever queued up behind her. My hip hurts a bit when touched. Not a lot, but I bruise easily, and I’m just mad at this persistent bad attitude at this point. The ride ends where it starts. When we are done, rest of them are getting on.

Then, she took a trip she probably won’t soon forget.

Where the upcoming riders are expected to store their possessions is also the side that we ourselves stored our possessions, so she comes over to our side to put her things exactly where we are at to pick up our things. It is crowded and disorderly due to excitement and general chaotic behavior of the kids. That’s where the pettiness got the best of me, and I took advantage of the crowd to take a step and trip her inconspicuously. She tripped and hit her face on one of the open lids of the metal lockers, and bounced off that to fall to the ground. Kids stepped on her hands. I walked out beside her while she was down. It was fun.

