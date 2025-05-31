Woman Found Out That Her Sister Tried To Sabotage Her Engagement, So She Uninvited Her From The Wedding

Weddings should be about love and trust… not betrayal.

This woman is getting married to her partner of seven years.

She learned that her sister, who used to have a crush on her fiancé, texted him.

When she saw what her sister wrote in the text, she made the difficult decision to uninvite her sister to their wedding.

Her parents think she’s overreacting, but is she?

Read the full story below.

AITAH for not inviting my sister to my wedding? I (26F) am getting married in the summer to my partner (29M) of seven years. My sister (30F) isn’t invited. And yes, I sound like the jerk, but let me give you my reasons.

This woman’s sister used to have a crush on her fiancé before they even knew each other.

My fiance, let’s call him “John,” was in the same year and major as my sister, “Jane,” in college. Jane had a crush on John for their first two years of college. However, after multiple rejections, she eventually started dating another guy. That’s when I started going to that college.

She began dating John, but her sister continued flirting with him.

After a year, I began dating John after Jane assured me it was alright and I wouldn’t be hurting her. However, throughout these seven years, my sister’s has continually made flirty comments toward John. At first, it was just every once and again. Then it progressively became more frequent.

When she and John got engaged, her sister started ignoring her.

After our engagement, which was last month, my sister stopped responding to my messages. She would ghost me for days before saying she was busy. Last night, John came to me and showed me a message Jane sent him telling him how much she still loved him and lying that I’ve been cheating on him and everything.

She uninvited her sister to their wedding.

It really hurt. After thinking it over, I messaged her to let her know she has been uninvited to my wedding. Today, I woke up to my parents’ angry messages telling me I can’t do this, that I have to have Jane in my wedding, especially because she was supposed to be the maid of honour.

Now, she’s wondering if she did the right thing.

I don’t think that I should have her after this. However, it’s obviously not the same for my parents. AITA?

What do you think? Should she let her lying sister attend her wedding?

Let’s find out how other people reacted on Reddit.

This person shares some sound advice.

Here’s a short and straightforward remark.

This user suggests eloping instead.

Yes, exactly.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Often, the person closest to you can hurt you the most.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.