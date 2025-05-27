Woman Ignores Older Man’s Request For Help At Store, But Staff Member Shames Her For Ignoring The Older Man

Boundaries are important. But where do boundaries and manners begin and end?

AITA for not helping an old man find things in a hardware store? We have a hardware franchise called Bunnings that is for home and garden supplies. I was there to get gardening stuff. I was in an aisle with several people in it looking for my own items.

An old man started talking to me about the weather, and I was like ‘”Mhmm,” then he asked me find him X item. I told him “I don’t work here, perhaps you can find an employee to help you?” Then he kept asking me to find him the item. I kept telling him no, and I don’t know what that is — when I was trying to find my own items.

I didn’t even know what the product he wanted is so, even if I wanted to help him, idk what tf he was looking for. I decided to start ignoring him and, like a child, he kept asking me to help him find this item, saying “Excuse me! Excuse me! EXCUSE ME!”

Then, he was actually throwing a tantrum while I ignored him — to the point [where] he started shouting at me to help him. This actually got an employee to come running down the aisle to ask what was wrong. I kept ignoring the man. People were staring at us, and when the employee asked him what was wrong, he basically shouted “Can you help me find X item because SHE won’t help me,” as if it was my responsibility.

Then, the employee acted as if I was a villain because I wasn’t helping this man. Turns out, the item wasn’t even in the aisle I was in. This old man was just pacing around and out of all people in the aisles, he saw me then decided to ask me to help him find the item.

I think he wanted an excuse to try force me to hang out with him. The employee came back to almost berate me for not helping the man. And I also told the employee I still don’t work at Bunnings/I’m not an employee.

I’m ticked off because people acted like I was the jerk when: 1. That old man could have went and asked someone else after I said no or found an employee but decided to stand there and scream at me instead. 2. I didn’t go there for a side quest with some old man who was roaming around looking for someone to bother. If he really wanted that item, he would have moved on though it was like he was trying to pressure me to do what he wants via a tantrum.

She was not at fault for ignoring the older man.

