Woman Lives With Her Brother-In-Law And His Girlfriend In A Nightmare Roommate Situation, And Now She Just Wants To Kick Them Out

WIBTA if I told my BIL and his gf to leave? So, a little background: I(23F) live with my fiancé (25M), our 3 kids, and my BIL and his gf. We live in a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home.

When my BIL and his gf moved in a year ago, it was under the pretense of getting back on their feet since they had just moved back from TX after my BIL’s car got totaled. The agreement was that they would help with housework, groceries, and the occasional bill if needed, since we were providing everything else. Food, water, electric, etc.

After they moved in, it worked out great til around Sept. At which point everything fell onto me and my fiancé. They became freeloaders in the house.

Now, mind you, the only chores we asked them to do was keep their area clean and take out the trash. It will help to pay the WiFi bill since it skyrocketed another $200 after they moved in since they are on it with several different devices. I take care of all the housework whilst my fiancé takes care of bills.

They recently found out they were expecting, and now I’m at my wit’s end, as it’s hard enough trying to provide food for two extra mouths, let alone three, especially since they tend to eat literally everything they can find, with no regard to it being for the kids. To make matters worse, anytime we allow them to get groceries with our card, they will spend $100 on one dinner more often than not, being something specifically for them and no one else. (Adding excess spices, things the kids won’t eat, my son is autistic and has dietary restrictions) WIBTA, if I asked them to leave after taking care of them for the last year?

