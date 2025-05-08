Woman Refused To Lend Her Friend An Expensive Dress She Really Loves, So Now Her Friends Are Calling Her Selfish

Some people can’t take no for an answer. Instead, they try to guilt you into saying yes.

Would you let an irresponsible friend borrow something expensive that was important to you, or would you refuse?

This woman has an expensive dress that she really loves, and she doesn’t want to let her friend borrow it.

Now that her friends are calling her selfish, she’s wondering if she’s making the wrong decision.

AITA for refusing to let my best friend borrow my dress for her engagement party? I (25F) have this dress that I absolutely love. It’s a designer piece I saved up for. I wore it once to a really important event. I keep it in perfect condition because, honestly, it wasn’t cheap and it means a lot to me.

My best friend (26F) recently got engaged, and her party is coming up soon. She asked if she could borrow the dress for the night. I hesitated because she’s not exactly the most careful person. She’s spilled drinks on clothes before and lost a jacket once. She’s just generally not super responsible with stuff that’s not hers.

I tried to be gentle about it, but I told her I’d prefer not to lend it out. I even offered to help her pick out a different outfit or go shopping with her. She got really upset and said I was being selfish.

She said that “real friends share everything.” Now, a few people in our friend group are saying it’s “just a dress.” They said I should’ve trusted her. But I don’t think I’m wrong for wanting to protect something that’s important to me. AITA?

Some things are just not meant to be shared.

