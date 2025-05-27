A Woman Spoke To A Child At A Baseball Game, But The Girl’s Mother Scolded Her For Talking To Her Kid Instead Of Her

Some parents can be overly protective of their children.

If a child were doing something rude, do you think it would be okay to point this out to the child, or is it better to point out the problem to the child’s parents?

This woman was watching a baseball game with her husband when a young girl in front of her kept standing up and blocking her view.

She’s not sure she handled the situation correctly.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA because I spoke to a child instead of her mom? My husband and I went to a baseball game. A family of four were seated in front of us: Dad, two girls about 5 and 7, and Mom. The seven-year-old was directly in front of me.

This woman noticed that the little girl in front of her kept standing up.

For the first half of the game, she stood up repeatedly, maybe 15 to 20 times, or more. She leaned over her younger sister to talk to her father, two seats down. Whenever she stood, I couldn’t see the game.

She politely talked to the girl.

Sometime in the fifth inning, she turned my way. I very gently and politely said: “You know, when you stand up, I can’t see the game.” That’s it. Not angry at all. She turned around and sat down.

The girl’s mother got mad at her.

It turns out that brief statement upset her a lot. I think she even cried a little. Her mother noticed. She had a brief conversation with her daughter and got really angry with me.

The mom said she ruined the game for them.

She said I had ruined the game for all of them, that her daughter didn’t even want to sit forward in her seat anymore. Mom said she was seven years old and would be standing up. I was stunned and said: “OK. I… I didn’t ask her not to stand up.”

The mom added that she should have talked to her instead.

After a few minutes, Mom turned around again. She asked if I were a mom, and I said yes. She said I should know to talk to parents instead of their children. I said I thought her daughter was old enough to speak to. She said, “If you have something to say to her, you say it to me.” I said I would.

She didn’t think it was a big deal.

Imagine the very most pleasant way to say: “I can’t see when you’re standing up.” And that’s all I said. Kind voice, with a smile. I guess I never learned the minimum age at which people might speak to unrelated children.

Now, she’s wondering if she should have said it to the girl’s mom instead.

It may be that there are no jerks here, but this whole situation made the game a little less pleasant for everyone than it would have been otherwise. AITA for speaking to a child instead of her mom? I didn’t know there was an age limit for talking to children.

The little girl was being inconsiderate, and OP just wanted to watch the game. The girl’s mom seemed to overreact to how this was handled.

Let’s find out the reactions of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This parent says it’s fine if someone says something to their kid.

Her parents are jerks, says this person.

Here’s another honest opinion from this user.

Finally, short and simple.

Is there any unwritten rule about not talking to little kids?

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.