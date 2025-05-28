Woman Was Being Loud On A Work Call, So Her Coworker Interrupted Her And Told Her To Keep It Down

Conflicts often arise from a lack of office etiquette.

This woman was being loud during a work call, so a coworker interrupted her call to tell her to keep it down.

AITA? Coworker walked to my cubicle and interrupted me while I was on a work call to tell me I was being too loud. I work a hybrid position. I’m in the office twice a week, and I work three days at home.

Admittedly, I can be loud while I’m on a Teams meeting. I don’t really notice it. However; this is something I am being more mindful of and trying to practice controlling my loudness.

I was on a work call yesterday that lasted about 8 minutes. About a few minutes in, a coworker walked around. She was sitting on the opposite side of my cubicle. She began tapping on the wall of my cubicle.

She asked, “Are you on a call? Are you on a call?” I had my headset on, and I only wear my headset when I am on a call. And Teams was open with my camera on. I have never seen or have spoken to this coworker.

I ended up giving her a weird look because I was shocked that someone was interrupting me. It was pretty obvious I was on a call. I nodded, and she said, “You’re being too loud, sorry.” And walked away.

Not gonna lie, it made me feel pretty humiliated. I haven’t had anyone at my job tell me that I’m too loud, especially when I’m talking on a Teams meeting or phone call. I can absolutely understand her frustration. I understand it’s distracting if others are speaking loudly.

I would have better understood if she did it differently. She could have walked over to my cubicle after I got off of the call, and then, she could’ve told me I was being too loud, then ask me to please keep it down.

I felt like it was inappropriate to approach me that way and for her to say this to me during my call, that should have been done afterward. AITA?

Politeness in the workplace goes a long way.

