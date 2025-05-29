Young Man Ignored His Overbearing Neighbor During A Walk, So The Neighbor Tried To Shame Him By Calling His Mother

Everyone has different expectations for social interaction, but some can be more demanding than others.

AITA for refusing to apologize to my neighbor after I ignored her while out for a walk? I (20M) like to go on walks around my neighborhood almost every day. I like to put in earbuds and listen to music while walking too. I’m an introvert, so I don’t like stopping to talk to my neighbors if they’re also out for a walk. I’ll either wave or say a quick “hello” and continue on my walk.

Now I have this neighbor, let’s call her “Rita,” up the street who is a bit of a problem. She’s an older woman (possibly mid to late 70s), and she has a bit of main character syndrome. Rita is one of those old-fashioned people who feels like they’re entitled to a full conversation with people while they’re out walking—meaning a quick “hello” is unacceptable to her.

I did not feel like stopping to talk to her, especially since I had other things to do after my walk and did not want to be out there longer than necessary. I just walked right by Rita’s house with my earbuds in and pretended I didn’t notice her sitting on her front porch.

I got past her house and I heard the sound of someone yelling. I took one of my earbuds out while continuing to walk, and I heard Rita yelling, “You hear me, young man? I’m telling your mother about this!” I thought she was just being dramatic and continued on my walk.

When I got home, my mom was in the kitchen and stopped me. She told me that Rita called her and complained about me. She told me she isn’t mad at me because she knows Rita is entitled and mean as well.

However, she thought I should go over to Rita’s house and apologize to her anyways because our neighborhood is pretty small and everybody knows everybody, and she doesn’t want Rita to badmouth us to anyone and make us look bad. I wasn’t surprised because there’s nothing my mother cares about more than her image.

I told my mom I wasn’t going to apologize because Rita needs to learn that she is not entitled to anyone’s time.

Plus, most of our neighbors don’t like Rita anyway, so there’s nothing she could say to ruin our family’s reputation. My mom still thinks I should apologize to “keep the peace.” So AITA?

