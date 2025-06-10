10-Year-Old Twins Figured Out Santa Was Fake From The Handwriting, But When Mom Told Them The Truth Their Dad Was Furious

Kids can be way more observant than we give them credit for.

What would you do if your children came to you with solid evidence that the holiday magic might not be real? Would you keep up the illusion to protect the moment? Or would you be honest and risk upsetting your partner in the process?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact situation with her kids and husband. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for telling my kids the truth about Santa Claus when they asked? Yesterday, my 10-year-old twins came to me and told me that they had noticed Santa Claus, the tooth fairy, and the Easter bunny all had the same handwriting. They gave very knowing looks once they said this, so I confessed. I then immediately went to tell my husband, who got a little upset but didn’t say much. We were having folks over for Mother’s Day (his parents and my mom).

Her husband was not happy about this.

Fast forward to 10:30 pm, after I had been asleep, he comes in and crashes into bed, waking me up. He then starts a conversation about how HE wanted to be there at the moment and how this was not how he envisioned it. I should have deflected that, and how disappointed he was. I apologized saying I tried to loop him in right away, but he kept repeating that it “wasn’t the right time.” I kept telling him they had asked me and I hadn’t just gone to them and told them on my own accord, but this conversation went until 11:30pm with no real resolution. AITA?

Yikes! That sounds like an awkward situation.

Let’s see what advice the fine people over at Reddit have to give.

This person doesn’t feel she did anything wrong.

Here’s someone who understands his point, but still sees nothing wrong with what she did.

Her twins do sound well adjusted!

Such a great way to look at it.

She handled it perfectly!

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.