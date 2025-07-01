A Couple Was Rude To Her At A Movie Theater, So She Gave Away The End Of The Movie On Purpose

Here we go again…it’s time for another Reddit story about rude people at a movie theater!

But this tale has a happy ending!

Read on to see what happened!

Movie theater pests. “A few years ago we were at a new movie release, John Wick 4. It’s the first day it is out in theaters and the it’s packed. It was at a theater that you pick your seats when you purchase the tickets.

Huh?

The movie was great, it’s getting towards the end. This couple comes up to me and the man tells me that I’m in his seat. My husband says what? Go away. They leave, come back a few minutes later and demand that we get out of their seats. At this point it’s the final parts of the movie and we are missing it because they are standing in our line of sight. Both my husband and I rudely tell them to get the hell out of the theater that they are interrupting the movie. They leave again. We essentially miss the final scenes but got the gist. They were early for the next showing.

Spoiler alert, coming up!

We leave the auditorium beyond irritated at the couple for the interruption. As we are leaving I see them in the lobby. I purposely walk by them and say just loud enough for them to hear, “I can’t believe Wick passes away at the end!” Oops.”

Check out what people had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user weighed in.

This might be the best spoiler alert of all time!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.