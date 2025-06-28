June 28, 2025 at 2:48 am

A Customer Accused Panda Express Of “Shrinkflation” And He’s Getting Out His Tape Measure To Prove It

by Matthew Gilligan

man talking about panda express

TikTok/@cbxchristian

Great, now our Chinese food is being shrunk, too?!?!

According to a man named Christian, it’s all true…

He took to TikTok to tell viewers about how he figured this out when got a takeout order from a Panda Express restaurant.

man talking about chinese food

TikTok/@cbxchristian

Christian said, “Breaking news! Panda Express is implementing another round of shrinkflation.”

The TikTokker said that he thinks the restaurant’s to-go containers have looked shallower as of late.

Christian got out his measuring tape and showed viewers that the depth of the container measured 3 by 8 inches.

He said, “Now, I don’t eat Panda Express too often, but this difference was just too obvious to me.”

Christian said he asked a worker at Panda Express about the smaller containers and that’s when he knew he was right…

measuring tape and a to-go container

TikTok/@cbxchristian

He said, “I don’t know the exact dimensions of the previous container, but this article was from 2024. People were complaining last year about shrinkflation at that time.”

Christian showed viewers the bottom of the container and said, “Take note of the contours on the bottom of the plate. That further reduces the depth and volume of food.”

Well, this isn’t good news!

Screenshot 2025 05 31 at 6.24.17 PM A Customer Accused Panda Express Of Shrinkflation And Hes Getting Out His Tape Measure To Prove It

TikTok/@cbxchristian

Here’s the video.

@cbxchristian

Not that angry, just a PSA #inflation #shrinkflation #pandaexpress #recession #budget #greenscreen

♬ original sound – Christian🧣

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 05 31 at 6.24.30 PM A Customer Accused Panda Express Of Shrinkflation And Hes Getting Out His Tape Measure To Prove It

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 05 31 at 6.24.43 PM A Customer Accused Panda Express Of Shrinkflation And Hes Getting Out His Tape Measure To Prove It

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 05 31 at 6.25.02 PM A Customer Accused Panda Express Of Shrinkflation And Hes Getting Out His Tape Measure To Prove It

It seems like there’s no escape from shrinkflation these days, huh?

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter