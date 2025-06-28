A Customer Accused Panda Express Of “Shrinkflation” And He’s Getting Out His Tape Measure To Prove It

Great, now our Chinese food is being shrunk, too?!?!

According to a man named Christian, it’s all true…

He took to TikTok to tell viewers about how he figured this out when got a takeout order from a Panda Express restaurant.

Christian said, “Breaking news! Panda Express is implementing another round of shrinkflation.”

The TikTokker said that he thinks the restaurant’s to-go containers have looked shallower as of late.

Christian got out his measuring tape and showed viewers that the depth of the container measured 3 by 8 inches.

He said, “Now, I don’t eat Panda Express too often, but this difference was just too obvious to me.”

Christian said he asked a worker at Panda Express about the smaller containers and that’s when he knew he was right…

He said, “I don’t know the exact dimensions of the previous container, but this article was from 2024. People were complaining last year about shrinkflation at that time.”

Christian showed viewers the bottom of the container and said, “Take note of the contours on the bottom of the plate. That further reduces the depth and volume of food.”

Well, this isn’t good news!

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

It seems like there’s no escape from shrinkflation these days, huh?

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.