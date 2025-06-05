‘Isn’t she pretty? $4.74 opposed to $7.37.’ – A Customer Shared A Hack For Getting Cheaper Drinks at Starbucks
by Matthew Gilligan
Starbucks ain’t cheap, folks!
And that’s why we appreciate hacks like this one!
A woman named Sherry posted a video on TikTok and shared a hack that she says allows folks to save a few bucks on drinks from Starbucks.
Sherry filmed herself ordering in a Starbucks drive-thru and said, “Hi can I get a doppio espresso, blonde roast, in a venti cup, over ice, and oat milk, and strawberry cold foam?”
The total for the drink was $4.74.
Sherry said, “Isn’t she pretty? $4.74 opposed to $7.37.”
The key to the discount is NOT ordering a latte, FYI.
Give it a shot!
Take a look at the video.
And this is what viewers had to say.
Anything to save a few bucks!
Especially at Starbies.
