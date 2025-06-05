June 5, 2025 at 4:48 pm

‘Isn’t she pretty? $4.74 opposed to $7.37.’ – A Customer Shared A Hack For Getting Cheaper Drinks at Starbucks

woman talking about starbucks

TikTok/@sherrydaminski

Starbucks ain’t cheap, folks!

And that’s why we appreciate hacks like this one!

A woman named Sherry posted a video on TikTok and shared a hack that she says allows folks to save a few bucks on drinks from Starbucks.

woman wearing a red sweatshirt

TikTok/@sherrydaminski

Sherry filmed herself ordering in a Starbucks drive-thru and said, “Hi can I get a doppio espresso, blonde roast, in a venti cup, over ice, and oat milk, and strawberry cold foam?”

The total for the drink was $4.74.

woman talking about starbucks drinks

TikTok/@sherrydaminski

Sherry said, “Isn’t she pretty? $4.74 opposed to $7.37.”

The key to the discount is NOT ordering a latte, FYI.

Give it a shot!

woman holding an iced coffee drink

TikTok/@sherrydaminski

Take a look at the video.

@sherrydaminski

#starbucksdrinks #starbucksorder #neversaylatte Why you should never say the word latte at Starbucks out my order and save yourself some money

♬ original sound – Sher Sher

And this is what viewers had to say.

This viewer wants more.

Screenshot 2025 05 03 at 8.43.15 AM Isn’t she pretty? $4.74 opposed to $7.37. A Customer Shared A Hack For Getting Cheaper Drinks at Starbucks

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 05 03 at 8.43.35 AM Isn’t she pretty? $4.74 opposed to $7.37. A Customer Shared A Hack For Getting Cheaper Drinks at Starbucks

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 05 03 at 8.44.01 AM Isn’t she pretty? $4.74 opposed to $7.37. A Customer Shared A Hack For Getting Cheaper Drinks at Starbucks

Anything to save a few bucks!

Especially at Starbies.

