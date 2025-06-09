A Customer Treated A Phone Store Worker Badly, So They Erased All Of Her Information

Add people who work in phone stores to the long list of people you should be nice to…

You pay my salary! Ok. “This occurred at a Canadian telecom service which had merged with a western Canadian telecom provider back in the early 2000s. I worked in the repair center for the mobility service and we were regularly verbally abused by our clients. On this day I was sitting in the back office/lunch room eating my lunch, when I hear a commotion.

A customer wanted a software upgrade to their phone. The problem was the new software upgrade was not available to us until two days later. She was yelling at my female colleague as she told her to come back in two days as we will have the upgrade available then. She went into a tirade of ‘I pay your salary.” This got me out my seat and into the service area. My first retort, “you pay my salary? You clearly aren’t spending enough as we aren’t paid enough to deal with this ****.” I do have a domineering presence and crazy eyes and a dominant tone to my voice this kind of froze her. At this point I decided to satisfy her needs. Remember we did not have the upgrade available yet so I made up a lie. I told the young lady that the new upgrade was glitchy and could erase her entire phone. I explained this is why we can’t do it. She continued on saying I doubt what you are saying. I said no worries, you have been warned.

I plugged her device into the software upgrade which the client already had so it didn’t actually do anything. But while the “upgrade” occurred I erased every second contact from her phone plus I deleted all the numbers tied to her 10 most recent phone calls. Client came back after 30 minutes, I told them the upgrade was complete and hopefully it worked out fine. She was snarky and said I told you it’s fine. She left happily, but I was even happier. I wonder if she actually ever got the correct upgrade.”

