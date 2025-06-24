A Customer Tried To Buy Groceries After A Store Was Closed, But This Employee Shot Her Down And Made Her Leave

Closed means CLOSED, folks.

And if you’re one of those customers who can’t wrap your head around this concept, well, you better figure it out…

Because retail workers are tired of your nonsense!

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit’s “Tales From Retail” page.

We’re closed… “One night we were CLOSED not closING but CLOSED.

This place was definitely CLOSED.

We had sent out the please take your items to the register and pay for your purchases page about half an hour ago, turned OFF THE LIGHTS, turned off the music, done our walk through to check for any customers, pulled the shutters down, and had our coats on. Our walk through is very thorough so I have NO IDEA where this woman was hiding. But I looked back at the registers as I was zipping up my coat AND SOMEONE WAS UNLOADING THEIR GROCERIES ON THE TILL.

Ugh!

This was about 10 minutes AFTER the lights went off. The store was quite literally pitch black save for a few emergency lights so I have no idea how she didn’t get the hint. Me and my supervisor walked up to her and the following exchange happened. Sup: Um..ma’am..we closed about 20 minutes ago..you’re going to have to leave… Customer: What?! Well why didn’t anyone tell me! Sup: We…we did a page, and turned off the lights…ma’am I’m sorry but there’s no way I can ring you through.

Not my problem!

C: Well this is just horrible customer service! How am I supposed to feed my family! (Maybe don’t do your shopping at 10 pm???) Sup: I’m sorry, you can come back tomorrow but we really have to lock up now. C: Whatever, I’ll finish my shopping elsewhere!

This lady was pretty clueless…

Then she walked up to the automatic doors THAT HAD BIG STEEL SHUTTERS OVER THEM and started waving her arms for them to open. We ended up having to escort her out through the employee exit and spent another 10 minutes putting all her groceries back.”

Some customers think the rules just don’t apply to them…

