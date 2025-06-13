A Customer Was Rude To A Retail Employee, So They Made Him Wait A While Before He Could Leave

There are many different ways to get a bit of petty revenge on rude customers…and making them wait is definitely one of the most effective methods!

Check out how this worker at a donation spot got a lil' bit of revenge on a customer who acted like a jerk for no reason whatsoever.

Slow and Steady Wins The Race. “I donate stuff at the local food bank, where they have a table out back to accept donations. Most days the person there to take the donations is an older guy, Karl, maybe 70 years old. Tall, thin, white haired, and in pretty good shape. Very pleasant demeanor. Last Saturday, Karl was moving some stuff from the table to the inside when I drove up. There was a guy already standing there holding a paper bag (with twine handles) overflowing with books, both paperback and hard cover.

Karl told him he’d be a couple of minutes, and the guy set the bag down, his body language clearly showing irritation. When Karl came back, the guy grabbed his bag and yanked it upward, but the bottom tore and all of the books fell to the ground. The guy did nothing, and said, “Here’s your donation” but made no effort to pick them up. Karl actually thanked him for the donation, and told him that he’d take care of the books, clearly expecting the guy to go back to his car. The guy told Karl that he needed a receipt.

Karl acted much older than I’d seen him before, walking slowly to the books, and using a hand on the ground to steady himself as he knelt down and picked up each book one at time to put them on the table. I made a move to help him, but Karl did a quick shake of the head, signaling to me to stay out of it. The guy said, “How about that receipt?” in a very jerk-y tone, and Karl told him that he needed to count the books first, saying it in a very pleasant manner. It took Karl a few minutes to pick up the books and move them to the table. Then, without counting them, he grabbed a donation receipt, signed it, and handed it to the guy, thanking him again for his donation.”

