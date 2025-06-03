A Customer Was Rude To This McDonald’s Employee, So She Decided To Ruin His Day In Return

Folks, are you in for an epic story from Reddit’s “Petty Revenge” page?

I got payback on an awful regular at my fast food job. “So I (19F) quit my lame job at a fast food chain, that has a certain arch, recently and remembered this story which I thought was funny. We had these regulars that would come through the drive through nearly every day, and I was always the one handing food out the window. They were an older couple, and I was happy to make accommodations to allow handing them food and drinks easier. However, it became increasingly difficult to allow their awful attitude towards me.

My branch of the restaurant was one of 5 in my town but the rest were 20ish mins away, we were the worst rated as we were a small but extremely busy as a result, and run by literal teenagers half the time. Lunch and dinner rushes were a mess as managers were more concerned with stats than actually running the place well. This couple would come through at our busiest time, order the same thing, shouting at the order taker, payment window and me for how slow we were. Our small kitchen was unable to accommodate how busy we got so wait times were often 300+ seconds (supposed to be 120). Every time they’d yell at me for how busy we were, how slow, how their food would be cold, how it wasn’t fair to make an old couple wait, and every time the man would ask for extra cream on his latte and if he didn’t get it, he would become irate.

I would do it for him, because I’d learned to take the bullet for taking too long rather than deal with this guy. So much so he would call me his “creamy girl” with a **** eating grin on his face and every time I’d laugh but explain that it wasn’t appropriate. On this day (I was maybe 16/17?), we were flat out busy (600+ seconds) when the cream couple arrived. I asked them to pull into a bay and we would bring the food out so we could serve the next customer, whose order was prepared. He went ballistic on me. Refusing to move, shouting at me, slamming his hands on the dashboard- classic temper tantrum and refusing to move. This went on for so long, I started explaining to my manager the issue, who wouldn’t take ****, about the situation and she phoned the police to remove the guy. This is usually enough of a threat to get the customer to go but not this time. He said something along the lines of “Every time I come here, we have to wait and my cream melts. And every time we come here, you’re working. You are an awful person”.

I’m not the kinda person to take **** from people, you get the energy you give, but up until now I had been forgiving. So I blurted out while he was yelling at me, “So? Go somewhere else, it’s called problem solving, dude.” He was stunned before lashing out again, explaining this place was his only option and there was no where “I” could make him go anywhere else. So I said “Wanna bet?” Latte and extra cream in hand, I poured the coffee all over the roof and window of his Fiat Panda.”

