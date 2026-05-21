The Main-Character Meltdown: Why a Fitness Creator’s Livestream Went Viral for the Most Humiliating Reason Imaginable

Nothing is more frustrating than an influencer trying to turn a public space into their personal film studio.

This gymgoer just wanted to finish a workout in peace when a woman filming her fitness content started expecting everyone around her to move out of the way for her livestream. Most people ignored it, but she kept hovering around the free weights area, trying to make sure nobody appeared in her shot.

Unfortunately for her, she picked a spot next to this guy who was finishing a heavy set of barbell squats.

And by the end of that final rep, the workout video took a very unexpected turn.

Read on to see why the influencer was left so embarrassed.

Influencer influenced Just had an irritating gym session where an overly chatty girl with a phone streaming her workouts wanted everyone to move away from her. Most of the other folks there just wanted to complete their sets, shower, and head home, but she needed her followers to see her circuit, and everyone else needed to move. A real ****.

She tried everything to get him to move.

I was in the free weights area completing a few sets of barbell squats, as she set up near me on the weights bench. She stood staring and grunting, but I wasn’t moving. She set up, making sure I was not in her shot, and restarted her stream. As she restarted, I started my final set. Barbell squats are good as a secondary exercise for your abs, and my final set increased the weight.

Irritated, he found the perfect way to get her back.

Throughout my workout, I had felt a bit of gas building up through the sets. I had held it back as I’m polite to other users, but the influencer girl was making herself very obvious and very obtuse. As I went for the last ascent, I decided I wasn’t going to be polite and hold that gas in any longer, so I let out a very loud and very obvious fart. I’m sure every follower on her channel heard it. I picked up my towel, wiped down, and left. Petty, yes, but exactly what she deserved.

Hilarious! Her face must’ve been so funny.

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Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about what he did here.

To say this person doesn’t like influencers is an understatement.

According to this comment, that behavior should be banned.

If he likes his guy, he probably won’t do this.

Here’s a good idea to consider.

Influencers really need to stop acting like this in certain places.

The gym is actually one of the worst for this behavior because people are there to focus on working out, not worry about staying out of someone’s livestream or changing their routine for a video. And let’s not forget, gym memberships aren’t free.

This guy definitely handled it in a childish way, but it’s easy to understand why he did that to her.

Ultimately, there’s nothing wrong with being an influencer, just make sure it’s not interrupting anyone else’s time or space.