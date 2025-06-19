June 19, 2025 at 10:55 am

A Doctor Shared What He Thinks Is The Most Dangerous Food For Your Liver – ‘It has residues of something called hexane, which is in gasoline.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Folks, our livers are VITAL to our health and our survival…

So you gotta treat that precious organ with care!

A chiropractor named Eric posted a video on TikTok and shared the surprising opinion he has about what he thinks is the most dangerous food to your liver.

The doctor claims that unsaturated fats from seed oil are the culprit.

He said, “This food gets stuck in the liver. It’s highly processed. It has residues of something called hexane, which is in gasoline.”

Eric said that seed oils are rancid and oxidized and that the oil “acts like it can rust out your organs.”

He continued and said that these seed oils can cause all kinds of problems and they can take two years to leave your body.

Eric talked about the production process of these oils and said, “They take soybeans, corn, and add chemicals to extract the oil. Then they have to add more things in it to remove other things using high heat.”

He told viewers they should consume olive oil, tallow, coconut oil, or butter instead of corn, canola oil, cottonseed, and soy.

This is very interesting…

Check out the video.

Did you know this is the most dangerous food for your liver? #drericberg #liver #healthtips #healthyliving

This is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person is perplexed.

Another individual shared some advice.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Take care of that liver, folks!

