A Driver Cut Them Off, So They Had Him Paged At A Grocery Store To Tell Him His Car Lights Were On When They Weren’t
Is petty revenge the best revenge?
I’d venture to say that it is…and this story is a perfect example of what I’m talking about!
Check out how this person got back at a guy who drove like a total jerk and cut them off.
Take a look!
Small inconvenience for you. Big smile for me.
“I was driving to the supermarket with my baby in the car when a guy cut me off.
Hey, watch it!
I had to swerve and do an emergency stop to avoid hitting him. So I obviously sounded my horn and flipped him off. I started driving again and saw him going to the supermarket as well. I took a picture of his car/license plate.
Not sure what I was planning to do with it but I just did it.
They got a bit of petty revenge.
Went shopping and on my way out, I told the customer service desk that the driver of this car left his headlights on (they weren’t).
They called him on the speakers. I didn’t hang back but I can just imagine his annoyance.”
