A Driver Cut Them Off, So They Had Him Paged At A Grocery Store To Tell Him His Car Lights Were On When They Weren’t

Is petty revenge the best revenge?

I’d venture to say that it is…and this story is a perfect example of what I’m talking about!

Check out how this person got back at a guy who drove like a total jerk and cut them off.

Take a look!

Small inconvenience for you. Big smile for me. “I was driving to the supermarket with my baby in the car when a guy cut me off.

Hey, watch it!

I had to swerve and do an emergency stop to avoid hitting him. So I obviously sounded my horn and flipped him off. I started driving again and saw him going to the supermarket as well. I took a picture of his car/license plate. Not sure what I was planning to do with it but I just did it.

They got a bit of petty revenge.

Went shopping and on my way out, I told the customer service desk that the driver of this car left his headlights on (they weren’t). They called him on the speakers. I didn’t hang back but I can just imagine his annoyance.”

Now let's see what readers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared a story.

He definitely wasn’t happy about this!

