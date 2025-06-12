June 12, 2025 at 10:55 am

A Dutch Bros. Customer Found Something Disgusting In Her Coffee. – ‘How can you do this to me on sticker day?’

by Matthew Gilligan

woman holding a cup of coffee

TikTok/@creepyghoul_

If you get grossed out easily, this story might send you over the edge!

A woman named Jessica posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the DISGUSTING experience she had at a Dutch Bros. location.

woman with a cup of coffee

TikTok/@creepyghoul_

Jessica showed viewers an almost-empty coffee cup and she said, “I have gotten this far. Almost to the end, Dutch. Almost to the end.”

close up of a cup of coffee

TikTok/@creepyghoul_

She added, “How can you do this to me on sticker day?”

Why was Jessica so upset?

Well, the video’s text overlay says it all…the TikTokker found roaches in her drink!

the lid on a coffee cup

TikTok/@creepyghoul_

Check out the video.

@creepyghoul_

BUT LIKE ON STICKER DAYYYY?!?!? 🤢🥴 @Dutch Bros Coffee #dutchbroscoffee #roaches #bugs #nm #505 #abq #coffee #dutchbros

♬ original sound – jessicaloretto

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 05 04 at 7.47.56 PM A Dutch Bros. Customer Found Something Disgusting In Her Coffee. How can you do this to me on sticker day?

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 05 04 at 7.48.09 PM A Dutch Bros. Customer Found Something Disgusting In Her Coffee. How can you do this to me on sticker day?

And this individual dropped a truth bomb.

Screenshot 2025 05 04 at 7.48.49 PM A Dutch Bros. Customer Found Something Disgusting In Her Coffee. How can you do this to me on sticker day?

Well, that was totally disgusting!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter