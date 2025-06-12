A Dutch Bros. Customer Found Something Disgusting In Her Coffee. – ‘How can you do this to me on sticker day?’

If you get grossed out easily, this story might send you over the edge!

A woman named Jessica posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the DISGUSTING experience she had at a Dutch Bros. location.

Jessica showed viewers an almost-empty coffee cup and she said, “I have gotten this far. Almost to the end, Dutch. Almost to the end.”

She added, “How can you do this to me on sticker day?”

Why was Jessica so upset?

Well, the video’s text overlay says it all…the TikTokker found roaches in her drink!

Check out the video.

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual dropped a truth bomb.

Well, that was totally disgusting!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!