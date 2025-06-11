June 11, 2025 at 4:48 am

Golf Course Employee Talked About How She Got Involved In A Cheating Husband’s Relationship – ‘His wife started tipping me $100 to let her know.’

Folks, we’re about to get an inside look at some serious drama…

A golf course worker named Romina posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the scandalous stuff that’s going down at her golf club.

In the video’s text overlay, Romina wrote, “I have a golf member who brings his side chicks to the course with him. His wife started tipping me $100 to let her know when he’s out here.”

Romina wrote in the video’s caption, “He is also a terrible tipper. That’s easy money, baby girl.”

There’s some seriously scandalous business going down at this golf course!

