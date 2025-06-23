A Homeowner Said His Monthly Mortgage Payment Went Up By More Than $2,000

Yikes…you gotta have some sympathy for this guy.

His name is Alonzo and he took to TikTok to tell viewers about the stressful situation he now finds himself in regarding his mortgage.

Alonzo let viewers know what was wrong right off the bat with a text overlay that reads, “My mortgage went from $3,200 t0 $5,600 a month.”

He said, “Long story short, I bought a new home with Ryan Homes. The worst decision I’ve ever made in my life.”

Alonzo said that his house was the last one built in the subdivision and when he signed the paperwork, his mortgage payment was set at $3,200.

But then he found out what his property taxes were going to cost him.

He told viewers, “I get the first tax on the property with the home build. The taxes were $16,000. And that’s not the half of it.”

Alonzo was told that the $3,200 number was only an estimate.

He continued, “My escrow account is negative $11,000 because Ryan Homes only uses property taxes on the land. So now, not only do I have to get my current property taxes updated into my mortgage, now I have the arrears back taxes in my mortgage.”

It was then that Alonzo found out his mortgage was jumping from $3,200 to $5,600 per month.

Alonzo explained, “Unfortunately, the home that I thought I was gonna be in for 10 years, that my kids will grow up in, I’m selling. I’m selling that home because we can’t afford it.”

He had to let go of the house and he told viewers,“If you are thinking about going with any new construction, make sure to ask them, is this property [tax] on the house after it’s built, or before?”

Alonzo added, “This has set me back tremendously. There should be something in the laws that says new construction builders should have to show you property taxes on what the home value is, what your property taxes are gonna be. That would change everything.”

Here’s the video.

You gotta feel sorry this guy’s situation…

What a mess.

