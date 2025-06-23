June 23, 2025 at 4:48 am

A Homeowner Said His Monthly Mortgage Payment Went Up By More Than $2,000

by Matthew Gilligan

man talking about his mortgage

TikTok/@alonzomassey

Yikes…you gotta have some sympathy for this guy.

His name is Alonzo and he took to TikTok to tell viewers about the stressful situation he now finds himself in regarding his mortgage.

man talking to a camera

TikTok/@alonzomassey

Alonzo let viewers know what was wrong right off the bat with a text overlay that reads, “My mortgage went from $3,200 t0 $5,600 a month.”

He said, “Long story short, I bought a new home with Ryan Homes. The worst decision I’ve ever made in my life.”

Alonzo said that his house was the last one built in the subdivision and when he signed the paperwork, his mortgage payment was set at $3,200.

But then he found out what his property taxes were going to cost him.

He told viewers, “I get the first tax on the property with the home build. The taxes were $16,000. And that’s not the half of it.”

Alonzo was told that the $3,200 number was only an estimate.

man talking about his mortgage payment

TikTok/@alonzomassey

He continued, “My escrow account is negative $11,000 because Ryan Homes only uses property taxes on the land. So now, not only do I have to get my current property taxes updated into my mortgage, now I have the arrears back taxes in my mortgage.”

It was then that Alonzo found out his mortgage was jumping from $3,200 to $5,600 per month.

Alonzo explained, “Unfortunately, the home that I thought I was gonna be in for 10 years, that my kids will grow up in, I’m selling. I’m selling that home because we can’t afford it.”

He had to let go of the house and he told viewers,“If you are thinking about going with any new construction, make sure to ask them, is this property [tax] on the house after it’s built, or before?”

Alonzo added, “This has set me back tremendously. There should be something in the laws that says new construction builders should have to show you property taxes on what the home value is, what your property taxes are gonna be. That would change everything.”

man wearing a hat and glasses

TikTok/@alonzomassey

Here’s the video.

@alonzomassey

Please ask the right questions when buying a new construction home! #ryanhomes #fyp #foryoupage #ryanhomesnightmare #startingover #chapter2

♬ original sound – Alonzo Massey

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 9.04.01 AM A Homeowner Said His Monthly Mortgage Payment Went Up By More Than $2,000

Another viewer offered some advice.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 9.04.47 AM A Homeowner Said His Monthly Mortgage Payment Went Up By More Than $2,000

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 9.04.57 AM A Homeowner Said His Monthly Mortgage Payment Went Up By More Than $2,000

You gotta feel sorry this guy’s situation…

What a mess.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter