A Long-Awaited Adults-Only Trip Turned Into A Kid-Friendly Vacation, So One Couple Chose To Stay Behind

AITAH for not wanting to go on an intercontinental trip with friends with toddlers? Before Covid hit, my partner and I were going on a trip with another couple. None of us had kids. Then lockdown hit, and said trip was cancelled.

Now they want to actually do the trip, and all would be nice and so, but in the meantime they decided to have a baby and find it okay to travel such distances with a 3-year-old.

I’ve seen how it goes. The kid is tired, hungry, needs to nap, etc., and I don’t want to see myself on a long flight to arrive at the destination and have to deal with this. So I refused, and now I’m the evil person.

But they think it should be clear a kid isn’t compatible to the type of trip they had always been planning.

For reference, they know I always try to pick adults-only hotels and resorts, for example. It’s not that I don’t like kids, but I don’t want to deal with them while I’m on vacation. And going to another continent (Asia, of all places!) in a group with a kid is my worst nightmare. AITA?

It’s possible their friends simply see them as babysitters.

They’re definitely not in the wrong for not wanting to travel with a screaming toddler.

Someone who’s actually experienced a trip like this shares that it’s not for the faint of heart.

Perhaps a compromise could be made?

It wasn’t about disliking the kid necessarily, it was about knowing exactly what type of trip they wanted and taking the necessary action to achieve it.

A long-haul flight with a cranky toddler wasn’t their idea of a dream vacation.

