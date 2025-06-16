A Major Change To Zillow Was Rolled Out, And It’s Severely Limiting Homeowners’ Ability To List Their Properties

The housing market is still extremely difficult, so you need to have every advantage you can get to find the home of your dreams.

This realtor took to TikTok to inform people about a change that happened on Zillow that home shoppers really need to know about.

The video itself is very brief and just has her standing behind one of her “For Sale” signs with the audio saying, “Hey” a bunch of times.

The video description is where the real information is.

It starts out by saying, “As of May 1st, 2025, Zillow updated its listing policy: If a home is being publicly marketed (think: yard signs, social media posts, brokerage websites), it must also be listed on the MLS within one business day — or else it won’t appear on Zillow or Trulia.”

This is a pretty big change. She explains why they made the adjustment, “The goal? More transparency and equal access for buyers. The result? Some properties that used to pop up on Zillow might now be invisible if they aren’t officially on the MLS yet.”

That seems like a good thing, but for people who were trying to get early access to a house coming to market, it will be bad.

Of course, this TikToker wants viewers to work with her to make sure they have all the information.

The video description goes on to say, “This is your sign (literally and figuratively) to make sure your home search or sale is in the hands of a licensed agent who knows how to navigate these changes.”

Real estate agents can help you find homes that aren’t available on Zillow, that’s for sure.

The description wraps up with her ad, saying, “Looking to buy or sell in Middle Georgia? Let’s chat.”

Whether you are in Middle Georgia or not, this is good information to know.

Zillow is a great resource for anyone buying or selling a home, and knowing how it works is critical.

Watch the quick video to see for yourself.

@tiffanypinkneyrealtor As of May 1st, 2025, Zillow updated its listing policy: If a home is being publicly marketed (think: yard signs, social media posts, brokerage websites), it must also be listed on the MLS within one business day — or else it won’t appear on Zillow or Trulia. The goal? More transparency and equal access for buyers. The result? Some properties that used to pop up on Zillow might now be invisible if they aren’t officially on the MLS yet. ⚠️ This is your sign (literally and figuratively) to make sure your home search or sale is in the hands of a licensed agent who knows how to navigate these changes. Looking to buy or sell in Middle Georgia? Let’s chat — I’m here to guide you through the market, algorithms, fine print and all. #MiddleGARealEstate #ZillowPolicyChange #MLSListings #TiffanyPinkneyRealestateteam #RealEstateUpdate #HomeSearchTips #GeorgiaHomes #WarnerRobinsHomes #ListWithAnExpert #RealEstateExplained #ZillowMLS2025 #HouseHunting2025 ♬ original sound – Maddie 💗

There are a few comments on the video to read:

This person benefitted from this change.

This commenter wondered if it applied to Redfin as well.

And this commenter just liked her video.

Knowledge is power when it comes to real estate.

Knowing how to use Zillow can really help you to find your new home.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!