Young Daughter Didn’t Have Any Money To Buy Ice Cream, So A Mom Bought Her A Gift Card So She Could Buy Her Own Things Like A Grown-Up

“I don’t have a credit card!” “I work at an ice cream shop, and when children come in with their parents, I sometimes like to playfully ask the kids if they wanted to pay instead of the parents.

It gets the kids talking (if they’re not too shy!) and it makes the parents chuckle. Today, I asked a little girl in a dress if she was going to pay, and she said, “I can’t, because I don’t have any money or a credit card!” Mom laughed, and then part way through the transaction, she decided to buy a $10 gift card.

She gave it to her daughter to use as a credit card and told her to keep it safe. 🙂 Next time she comes in, she can definitely pay! I thought that was the sweetest thing, and the mom is a regular customer. It made me very happy today during a frustrating shift.”

