Young Daughter Didn’t Have Any Money To Buy Ice Cream, So A Mom Bought Her A Gift Card So She Could Buy Her Own Things Like A Grown-Up

“I don’t have a credit card!”

“I work at an ice cream shop, and when children come in with their parents, I sometimes like to playfully ask the kids if they wanted to pay instead of the parents.

It’s a classic joke!

It gets the kids talking (if they’re not too shy!) and it makes the parents chuckle.

Today, I asked a little girl in a dress if she was going to pay, and she said, “I can’t, because I don’t have any money or a credit card!”

Mom laughed, and then part way through the transaction, she decided to buy a $10 gift card.

How cute!

She gave it to her daughter to use as a credit card and told her to keep it safe. 🙂

Next time she comes in, she can definitely pay!

I thought that was the sweetest thing, and the mom is a regular customer.

It made me very happy today during a frustrating shift.”

Here’s what readers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 05 23 at 9.02.19 AM Young Daughter Didnt Have Any Money To Buy Ice Cream, So A Mom Bought Her A Gift Card So She Could Buy Her Own Things Like A Grown Up

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 05 23 at 9.02.29 AM Young Daughter Didnt Have Any Money To Buy Ice Cream, So A Mom Bought Her A Gift Card So She Could Buy Her Own Things Like A Grown Up

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 05 23 at 9.02.39 AM Young Daughter Didnt Have Any Money To Buy Ice Cream, So A Mom Bought Her A Gift Card So She Could Buy Her Own Things Like A Grown Up

Another reader weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 05 23 at 9.02.56 AM Young Daughter Didnt Have Any Money To Buy Ice Cream, So A Mom Bought Her A Gift Card So She Could Buy Her Own Things Like A Grown Up

And this person was expecting something else.

Screenshot 2025 05 23 at 9.03.08 AM Young Daughter Didnt Have Any Money To Buy Ice Cream, So A Mom Bought Her A Gift Card So She Could Buy Her Own Things Like A Grown Up

