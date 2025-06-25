A Pushy Customer Demanded To Talk To The Owner At An Employee-Owned Store, So This Employee Made Them Look Foolish

I love it when work stories turn out like this!

You can say that again!

And you’ll see exactly what I’m talking about when you dive in to this story from Reddit’s “Tales From Retail” page.

Get started now and see what went down!

I want to speak with the owner. “The company I work for is employee owned. We all hold a small percentage of the stocks and we sell them back to the other employees when we leave the company. The higher ups in the company love me for some reason so I get away with a fair bit of shenanigans. Today I had a ***** customer (BC) come in. Bc: Yeah, give me 6 of these obscure parts that I have in this bag. Me: Ma’am those are non-stock items. I would have to order them and sell you box quantities of each. Bc: Whatever, just order them. Me: Okay. It’s going to be 7-10 days before they get here. The total is $250-something.

This woman wasn’t gonna go quietly.

Bc: That’s ridiculous! I only need 6! Me: I’m aware ma’am but those particular items are sold in boxes of 100 and I can’t split them up. Bc: You must work on commission. I bet the owner could help me. Go get him.

This was gonna be fun!

At this point I can hear my manager holding back laughter from the office. I went into the office and changed to a different colored hat and went back to the customer. Me: Hello ma’am, I’m one of the owners of this business. What can I help you with? Bc: This is ******* ridiculous! I’m calling your corporate office, and I’m calling the Better Business Bureau, and blah blah, scream and yell for 5 minutes About an hour after she left I got a call from the president of the company. We had a good laugh about it and he told me that while I was technically correct I should use more tact next time. I did find out that surprisingly while the company had been employee owned for almost 50 years, I’m the first smart *** to pull that stunt.”

Let’s see what people to say on Reddit.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this reader just doesn’t get it…

I guess the customer didn’t understand the meaning of “employee owned.”

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.