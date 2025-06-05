June 5, 2025 at 1:46 am

A Pushy Customer Insisted They Knew What This Gas Station Worker Had To Do With A Gift Card, So They Let Him Think He Was Right

Sometimes, arguing with someone who is full of **** just isn’t worth it.

And, if you’ve ever worked in customer service, you know that’s the truth!

Check out how this Reddit user dealt with a customer who thought he knew how things worked…but he was way off!

In which a man doesn’t understand how gift cards work.

“I work at a gas station.

Last night a man paid for a little over $20 worth of gas at the pump with a gift card.

When he had finished, he came inside the store and absolutely broke my brain.

Man: Hi, I just used this gift card worth $25 out at the pump there and got around $20 of gas. I put the card in and pulled it right back out, so there’s no way it electronically wrote on there that I spent money.

Me: …but you purchased the gas?

Well, this was weird…

Man: Yes, but the card didn’t electronically write that I did, so you need to electronically write that I spent the money.

Me: You couldn’t have gotten gas without issuing payment. The funds were taken out of the gift card’s amount.

Man: But it doesn’t KNOW the funds came out. YOU have to do it with your computer.

Me: The money comes out of a kind of account that was created when the gift card was issued–

Man: IT DIDN’T WRITE ELECTRONICALLY. THERE WAS NO TIME.

Me: Well… I can print you a receipt showing the remaining balance on the card if you don’t believe it was charged. Please swipe here.

I had him swipe his card after bringing up the “Check Balance” menu on my system, and a receipt showing his remaining balance of $4.15 came out.

I handed it to him, and he looked smug.

This guy was really something else.

Man: There, like I told you, now you electronically wrote it on the gift card just now, the card was charged.

Me: …no, this is just information. It was already charged, you couldn’t have bought something without paying for it first.

Man: snorts Whatever, I’ll “take your word for it” if you will.

Here’s what readers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

And this individual had a lot to say.

As the saying goes…stupid is as stupid does!

I guess everyone ended up happy.

