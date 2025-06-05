A Pushy Customer Insisted They Knew What This Gas Station Worker Had To Do With A Gift Card, So They Let Him Think He Was Right

Sometimes, arguing with someone who is full of **** just isn’t worth it.

In which a man doesn’t understand how gift cards work. “I work at a gas station. Last night a man paid for a little over $20 worth of gas at the pump with a gift card. When he had finished, he came inside the store and absolutely broke my brain. Man: Hi, I just used this gift card worth $25 out at the pump there and got around $20 of gas. I put the card in and pulled it right back out, so there’s no way it electronically wrote on there that I spent money. Me: …but you purchased the gas?

Man: Yes, but the card didn’t electronically write that I did, so you need to electronically write that I spent the money. Me: You couldn’t have gotten gas without issuing payment. The funds were taken out of the gift card’s amount. Man: But it doesn’t KNOW the funds came out. YOU have to do it with your computer. Me: The money comes out of a kind of account that was created when the gift card was issued– Man: IT DIDN’T WRITE ELECTRONICALLY. THERE WAS NO TIME. Me: Well… I can print you a receipt showing the remaining balance on the card if you don’t believe it was charged. Please swipe here. I had him swipe his card after bringing up the “Check Balance” menu on my system, and a receipt showing his remaining balance of $4.15 came out. I handed it to him, and he looked smug.

Man: There, like I told you, now you electronically wrote it on the gift card just now, the card was charged. Me: …no, this is just information. It was already charged, you couldn’t have bought something without paying for it first. Man: snorts Whatever, I’ll “take your word for it” if you will.

