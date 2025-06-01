A Restaurant Manager Lied To Him About His Usual Order, So He Made Her Look Foolish In Front Of A Large Group Of Customers

This story from Reddit’s “Petty Revenge” page is just…weird…

Revenge against lying to and betraying a loyal customer. “A little background: on the 29 year old male not only has several food allergies, but is an all around picky eater. So, for me to find a restaurant that will cater to my needs and wants is pretty difficult, but if and when I ever did you find one, I am a very regular and loyal customer. One of my favorite dishes I like to eat is a good ole Southern-style steak and potatoes. One of my allergies is a severe cheese allergy (not a milk allergy; I’m not going to get into a discussion or an argument with anyone online, just take my word for it) and I’ve never been fond of large chunks of garlic.

This one major-chain restaurant that I found offered this meal at a reasonable price. The only alteration I had to make what’s to the potato. In the morning, they would take the potatoes out of the refrigerators and add cheese and garlic to them. The manager there was nice and said that she would happily prepare my potato by taking a fresh one out of the freezer and microwaving it, bypassing the additives that I could not eat and did not like. All I would have to do is ask for the manager when I was seated, and she would take care of the rest. This was not a major problem for the manager. It could easily be done, it just required a little extra effort on her behalf.

So I made this a weekly tradition. I would take my girlfriend at the time out for lunch, make my special request, enjoy my meal, and leaving nice tip for the managers and waitresses efforts. I did this for a good year. Then one day, when I ask for the manager, I was greeted by a younger lady. I was told that the previous manager had been shifted to another restaurant. I proceeded with my order.

When I made my special request, I was told that was not possible. I told her about my history with the restaurant and the previous manager is she quickly retorted with a story that they had switched difference food suppliers, and that the cheese and garlic was added prior to the freezing process it was delivered to them. I was irked by her callousness but succeeded my goal of eating a cheese-less potato.

Flash forward a month or so, I traveled about 60 miles north to visit my girlfriend at her college. We go out to eat at the same name restaurant. Once we were seated, I notice that the manager was the same lady from my hometown restaurant. She comes over and takes my order, asking if I wanted my usual. I hesitate a moment, informing her of her restaurants change in policy. She informs me that there has been no change, the new manager straight up lied to me, and that manager has been known to be lazy and a liar. She further tells me that she only gets busy to serve customers only if there is a group of eight or more, and she only cares for getting the large tips at the efforts of her help.

Armed with this knowledge and a birthday coming up in the near future, I gather my parents and a group of my friends (totaling 14 people in all) for my yearly treat of a birthday dinner. Before going into the restaurant, I discuss my plan with my entourage. Everyone goes in with their knowledge of what’s to come. We are all greeted and seated by the manager. she goes to everyone around the table and takes their drink order. Everyone suspiciously orders water with no lemon. After everyone had their chance to look at the menu, everyone places the order with the manager. are you insisted everybody go ahead of me as I was “still deciding.” After everyone that placed their order, I make my move. I order my state with my plain potatoes. She immediately tells me that that is not possible. Slightly disappointed, I asked her why that is.

She gives me a similar yet slightly different excuse than she did before. When she finished, I said that was funny because the previous manager (I drop her name, which seems to spark an aura of worry) is a good friend of mine and still works for the company and that she told me that that story was a load of bull ****, and that’s a feeling my order as requested it is easily capable. Irked by my ever so clever game, she defiantly refuses my order as requested. I sheepishly ask since it was my birthday, and a special occasion, if an exception to be made. She seem to enjoy telling me “absolutely not.”

I slump my shoulders and defeatedly say “alright” and with my command, everyone at my table stands up in unison, almost as if we had practice this all before. Realizing she’s about to lose a big payday, she quickly backpedals like I have never seen. she says that she’ll go back and check with the cook to see if an exceptions can be made. Curiously I ask her, “but I thought you said ‘ absolutely not?'” She says, “well… let me just double check!” I thanked her and asked her if she didn’t mind. She quickly scampers off to the kitchen, during which we all leave because we had a reservation at the restaurant across the street.”

Getting caught in a lie never ends well!

Especially if you work on tips.

