A Rude Caller Gave Her A Hard Time At Her Job, So She Found Out Who He Was And Told His Company What A Jerk He Is

Petty revenge for guy who yelled at me on the phone. “I (21 F) work at gym. I got a phone call from this guy demanding to speak to a manager or owner. I am the only staff who works in the office, and the owner is my manager, so most requests/complaints filter through me first. My owner is not going to just talk to a random person just because you say so.

I keep on asking him what this is about and how I can just pass a message along to the owner, because he didn’t identify his name or any business so I was just very confused. Every time I asked him how I could help him he ignored me and kept asking when my owner will be in.

This guy was a real jerk.

This man then asks, “What’s your owner’s name?” This weirded me out, so I just said, “I don’t understand-,” he then cut me off before I could finish my sentence and raised his voice saying, “you don’t understand? Can you not speak English? Is this not your first language??” So I said, “okay well I’m not going to be spoken to like this.” He said back, “Oh yeah? Well you’re a ******* idiot.” And hung up. I was so shocked because I was so calm and polite this whole time. Me being petty, I first searched his phone number in our system to see if he was a member. Nothing came up under his number.

She did some research.

So I Googled the number and found a website where people review phone numbers. Reviews included below: (1) A guy from this number — (redacted phone number) tried to reach business owner many times…very persistent and annoying..and harassing. He is from the company who tries to sell vending machine. (2) Had the same experience! Must be a scam. He would not stop calling. The next day I got the personal trainer to call back this dude from my phone, pretending to be the general manager.

It was payback time.

My co worker gave a fake name, address, and just wasted his time for 10 minutes pretending we were interested in his vending machine service. From that phone call we got an email with his first and last name, and the company he works for. I then go ahead and call the corporate number for this company and reach customer service. I explained the whole thing to them, and just wanted to make sure that his company knows how he talks to people. I am sure I am not the first person he spoke to like this, and I don’t have any accent, English is my first language, but even if it wasn’t that is not okay to say something like that, like that’s ******. So I just hope his boss hears this, and he is humiliated for his behavior. The company itself doesn’t have any reviews about this person, but it’s probably because he refused to give me any reason or information on why he NEEDED to speak to a manager. They will call me to follow up hahaha.”

You know the old saying…

Play stupid games…win stupid prizes!

