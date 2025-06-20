A Rude Shopper Tried To Take The Items She Was Looking At, So She Bought Every Pair Of Pants In Her Size To Spite Her

Is it me, or are more and more people acting like total psychos in public these days?

I think I’m right about this one, folks!

Take a look at how this woman got some petty revenge on a fellow thrift store shopper who stepped way over the line.

Petty revenge on a thrift store weirdo! “I am a pretty avid thrift store shopper. I thought I had seen it all! I will talk to anyone and I am also a freak magnet so, there is always something…

Grumpy shopper alert!

I wear plus sized clothing which always has a smaller and more limited selection to chose from. While looking through shirts a woman was clearly grumpy that I was where she wanted to be looking. She kept getting right in my personal space and kept moving my shopping cart aggressively. I walked through a few more aisles and started looking at pants. Low and behold my new best friend shows up and begins doing the same thing.

Excuse me?!?!

This time, as soon as I pass over a pair of pants she keeps ripping them out of my hands while I move them down the rack. After about 4 pairs I look at her and say “boy, this is weird.” She does it 2 more times and I am over it.

I’ll take those!

I grab the rest of the pants that are in the size we are both looking for in my cart. Every single pair. I didn’t care what they looked like or even if they were in the right place. There were about 15 pairs left. I had a 50% off coupon, loyalty points and this thrift store is actually reasonably priced so it cost me less than $30. I sorted them at home and re-donated the ones I didn’t want. One of my proudest petty moments.”

This woman needs to be banned from shopping FOR LIFE.

We love the pettiness level with this one.

