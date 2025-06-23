A Software Bug Wrecked Havoc On A Store’s Cash Register, So Every Muffin And Donut Rang Up Like Gourmet Cuisine

Behind the register, even minor tech errors can lead to major chaos.

A cashier found themselves manually correcting every baked good in the store after a system bug started overcharging customers nearly $20 for a donut!

You'll want to read on for this one.

The day the decimal point moved over. Something that I just remembered from my time as a blue vest cashier. Something went very wrong in the computer system that affected all baked goods.

This was definitely a noticeable error.

Simply put, when you scanned any baked good—whether it be at a regular or self-checkout—the decimal point on the price moved over one space to the right. So instead of your box of two donuts coming up as $1.99, it would come up as $19.90!

Not sure how many people went through the checkout with large orders that included a pack of donuts or pastry and didn’t notice.

Luckily, the error could be fixed, but it wasn’t going to be easy.

Once I realized what was going on, it wasn’t terrible to fix, but it had to be manually done for everyone. Every single bakery item. They had their own bar codes, so they didn’t have it in the quick lookup menu. We had to scan each item with a handheld scanner to see what it was being set at, then manually type in each item and price. The system made you type a description every time you did this—so slow!

The cashier can’t help but wonder what became of those who paid before they discovered the bug.

I felt really sorry for those who accidentally paid 10x the price. This wasn’t the first time this kind of thing happened. For a while, all steak rang up as filet mignon, regardless of the actual item, and charged accordingly.

Too bad for the customer that the decimal point didn’t move to the left instead!

