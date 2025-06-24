A Sweet Old Lady Thought She Deleted The Internet, So This Computer Store Worker Helped Her Out And Told Her That Was Impossible

Folks, this story can only be defined with one word: SWEET.

“I deleted the internet, please help” – Little old woman. “I used to work at an electronic retail store. We were one of the biggest stores in my state, and I worked in the computers department. It was an early Sunday morning, which was typically our slowest time, so I took more time with customers.

This particular day a little old woman walks quickly into my department, looking scared, tears in her eyes. She walks up to me holding her laptop and asks me why everyone is looking so calm. I ask her, why wouldn’t they be calm? She looks me in the eye, scrunches her face, sobs, and says “Because I deleted the internet, please help”. What I wanted to do: I ask her “The whole internet? You deleted the internet?” goes on walkie “We have a code red in the computer department, we got her”. What actually happened:

She cries and explains to me that she was scared that the “internet police” were going to arrest her because she deleted the internet explorer icon from her desktop. She was under the impression that because she deleted her icon, she deleted ALL OF THE WORLD’S INTERNET.

Instead of normally sending her to the tech counter like normally with other customers who come to me with tech help, I sat her down and explained to her that she just deleted her access to the internet, and went to her Recycle Bin on her desktop and restored her icon. She realized how silly she was after I told her this and gave me a hug before leaving my store. My inner demons wanted to mess with her, but I couldn’t pull myself to do that.”

