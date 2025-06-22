A Teen Secretly Recorded Strangers On The Bus, So One Commuter Stood In His Way To Protect Everyone’s Privacy

Modern technology has made it all too easy to blur the boundaries of personal privacy.

When one commuter notices a suspicious teen recording other passengers on his iPad, her pointed protest quickly turned the rest of the ride tense.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

AITAH For standing in front of a guy so he couldn’t record people I (27F) got onto my regular bus this morning to head to work.

But this commute quickly proved to be a unique one.

Today I noticed a young man (15–17M) holding his iPad really awkwardly but never quite looking at it. I thought it was suspicious, so I watched him for a bit and realized he had been recording every single person getting on or off the bus.

When she confronted the teen, he dismissed her concerns and continued his recording.

I asked him what he was doing, why he was recording, and he simply answered that it was his right to record people. It may be his right, but it just felt wrong… and if he was allowed to record, why was he being so secretive and suspicious?

So she decided she wasn’t going to stand idly by.

So I decided that I was just going to stand in front of him and obstruct his view so he would be unable to record. When the bus driver saw me, he asked me if I was getting off at the next stop. I told him no.

She let the bus driver know what the teen was doing and he tacitly gave permission to stay the course.

I said that there was a person recording every person getting on the bus and that I was just standing here to block his view. The bus driver laughed and said that he (the young man) really had nothing better to do, and I said I guess not.

While uncomfortable, her actions seemed to be getting under the teen’s skin.

The rest of the drive was super awkward and consisted of the young man recording my back while talking to his iPad, basically calling me a jerk and saying he had a right to record and that he had permission from the driver (which evidently he did not).

Her plan worked out even better than she’d hoped.

Luckily, I was getting off at the last stop and he was unable to record people, although he did try and get a photo of my face. In this situation, AITA for standing in front of him and not letting him record?

Sounds like this traveler did a great deed for her fellow commuters that day.

Did Redditors agree?

Legal or not, his behavior was still shady.

This commenter is on the commuter’s side 100%.

It’s fully possible this teen doesn’t have near as many rights as he thinks he does.

It’s his right to record, and it’s her right to stand in the way!

Her only goal was to rightfully protect other passengers from being filmed against their will.

The young man may have had a “right” but that didn’t make it the right thing to do.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.