June 27, 2025 at 10:48 am

A Texas Roadhouse Waitress Said Someone Ate Display Appetizers That Weren’t Meant To Be Consumed

by Matthew Gilligan

woman wearing a black shirt

TikTok/@whatsthatmeen

Folks, this story is gonna make you LOL in a HUGE way.

A Texas Roadhouse waitress named Gina posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the unexpected surprise a mystery diner got when they decided to eat something they shouldn’t have at her restaurant.

woman talking to a camera

TikTok/@whatsthatmeen

Gina said that workers at her Texas Roadhouse location placed two display appetizers on a case so customers could see them.

The key word here is DISPLAY, folks.

These appetizers were meant to be admired, not eaten.

She said, “We put a little sign introducing our new appetizers. They’re sitting up here to the side next to stuff.”

Gina said the display items were put up around 3:30 p.m. and she walked by them all day during her shift.

But then, she noticed something…

woman telling a story

TikTok/@whatsthatmeen

She said, “At 7:37 p.m., we notice that two of the shrimp cocktails are now gone. There used to be six, now there’s four.”

Gina continued, “And if you look at the little cocktail sauce in the middle, you can tell it’s been dipped in. I feel a hundred percent confident in saying that it was very obvious that the shrimp cocktail was not meant to be eaten, but was simply for display.”

She added, “I put money on it that if the silly rabbit who ate the shrimp cocktail, if they got violently ill, they would have no issue writing corporate email and yelling at them for getting them violently ill. Because that’s how people are.”

Well, she’s right about that…

young woman wearing a black shirt

TikTok/@whatsthatmeen

Take a look at the video.

@whatsthatmeen

oh and someone pooped in the parking lot

♬ original sound – Gina 🍉

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person shared a story.

Screenshot 2025 05 31 at 7.32.19 PM A Texas Roadhouse Waitress Said Someone Ate Display Appetizers That Werent Meant To Be Consumed

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 05 31 at 7.32.51 PM A Texas Roadhouse Waitress Said Someone Ate Display Appetizers That Werent Meant To Be Consumed

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 05 31 at 7.33.04 PM A Texas Roadhouse Waitress Said Someone Ate Display Appetizers That Werent Meant To Be Consumed

This is your daily reminder to not eat random things.

Please and thank you!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter