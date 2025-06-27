A Texas Roadhouse Waitress Said Someone Ate Display Appetizers That Weren’t Meant To Be Consumed

Folks, this story is gonna make you LOL in a HUGE way.

A Texas Roadhouse waitress named Gina posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the unexpected surprise a mystery diner got when they decided to eat something they shouldn’t have at her restaurant.

Gina said that workers at her Texas Roadhouse location placed two display appetizers on a case so customers could see them.

The key word here is DISPLAY, folks.

These appetizers were meant to be admired, not eaten.

She said, “We put a little sign introducing our new appetizers. They’re sitting up here to the side next to stuff.”

Gina said the display items were put up around 3:30 p.m. and she walked by them all day during her shift.

But then, she noticed something…

She said, “At 7:37 p.m., we notice that two of the shrimp cocktails are now gone. There used to be six, now there’s four.”

Gina continued, “And if you look at the little cocktail sauce in the middle, you can tell it’s been dipped in. I feel a hundred percent confident in saying that it was very obvious that the shrimp cocktail was not meant to be eaten, but was simply for display.”

She added, “I put money on it that if the silly rabbit who ate the shrimp cocktail, if they got violently ill, they would have no issue writing corporate email and yelling at them for getting them violently ill. Because that’s how people are.”

Well, she’s right about that…

Take a look at the video.

This is your daily reminder to not eat random things.

Please and thank you!

