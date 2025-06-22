June 22, 2025 at 2:48 am

A TikTokker Showed Viewers What She Did After She Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Cheating On Her

by Matthew Gilligan

Isn’t it great that we live in an era where people can put their significant others on blast for the whole world to see?!?!

Well, I guess it’s great if it doesn’t happen to you…

A woman named Charlee posted a series of videos on TikTok and showed viewers what happened after she caught her man straying.

The video shows Charlee’s boyfriend sleeping and she pulled up his Tinder page and loaded it up on the TV in front of him.

The caption to the video reads, “My boyfriend’s gonna have the best wake up call when I have his Tinder plastered on the TV.”

Let’s check out the video.

Wakey Wakey 🥰 #tinder #cheater #cheatingboyfriend #messytiktok #notajoke #cheaterbuster #relatable #hotgirlsummer #breakup #fyp #foryoupage

♬ sad SpongeBob music – michael

Charlee posted a follow-up video…and her boyfriend tried to claim that the Tinder account she found was generated by AI.

Replying to @tattiesssssss listen to his excuses. IM SCREAMING 😭 #part2 #cheatingboyfriend #cheater #tinder #messytiktok #notajoke #cheaterbuster #relatable #breakup #foryoupage #hotgirlsummer

♬ Classic classical gymnopedie solo piano(1034554) – Lyrebirds music

It looks like Charlee gave this fella his walking papers in the third video!

Replying to @Crystal McCaulley Part 3 hope his family sees how he treats women #part3 #cheater #tinder #messytiktok #notajoke #cheaterbuster #relatable #foryoupage #breakup #hotgirlsummer

♬ g6 instrumental – mo

In the next installment, things escalated and Charlee’s boyfriend said he wanted to press charges against her.

He’s trying to say it’s “AI”😭 #cheater #tinder #messytiktok #notajoke #cheaterbuster #relatable #youngmom #family #singlemom #foryoupage #cheatingboyfriend

♬ Titanic flute fail – Kate McKenzie 🩵

And the final video showed that Charlee’s boyfriend tried to smooth things over by buying her flowers…

Hmmm…

Even made it Easter Themed #cheater #tinder #messytiktok #notajoke #easter #easteregg #flowers #relatable #cheaterbuster #youngmom #singlemom #cheatingboyfriend

♬ original sound – songs n lyrics

Now take a look at what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

And this viewer made a hilarious comment.

These two don’t seem very compatible…just sayin’…

