A TikTokker Showed Viewers What She Did After She Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Cheating On Her

Isn’t it great that we live in an era where people can put their significant others on blast for the whole world to see?!?!

Well, I guess it’s great if it doesn’t happen to you…

A woman named Charlee posted a series of videos on TikTok and showed viewers what happened after she caught her man straying.

The video shows Charlee’s boyfriend sleeping and she pulled up his Tinder page and loaded it up on the TV in front of him.

The caption to the video reads, “My boyfriend’s gonna have the best wake up call when I have his Tinder plastered on the TV.”

Let’s check out the video.

Charlee posted a follow-up video…and her boyfriend tried to claim that the Tinder account she found was generated by AI.

It looks like Charlee gave this fella his walking papers in the third video!

In the next installment, things escalated and Charlee’s boyfriend said he wanted to press charges against her.

And the final video showed that Charlee’s boyfriend tried to smooth things over by buying her flowers…

Hmmm…

These two don’t seem very compatible…just sayin’…

