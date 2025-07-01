A Woman Gave Her A Hard Time For No Reason, So She Capitalized On The Woman’s Fear Of Frogs

Everyone has an irrational fear of some kind…

But this is a new one!

Check out how a Reddit user got even with someone who gave her a hard time…with frogs!

Yes, frogs!

Read on to get all the details!

About the frogs. “A few years ago the other half and I lived with one of his family members.

Sounds like a lot of fun!

Think 60s, feral, and always complained about women. She also made herself out to be a tough country woman who could do anything. I didn’t think too much of it at the time. Over time we found out that she would go above and beyond to make up horrible things about me to the family. She had one massive fear which was frogs, they TERRIFIED her, even pictures of them.

Frog alert!

When we were planning on moving out and I was still friends with her on social media I changed EVERYTHING to frogs and regularly posted about them. I went from posting maybe once every few weeks about random stuff, to flooding my feed with frogs. It looked like I was obsessed with them! It was brilliant knowing that this person who said the most horrible things about me and almost ruined my relationships with my in-laws was terrified when my page came up on her feed. We ended up moving out, blocked her and magically my obsession with frogs stopped.”

And here’s how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

This reader spoke up.

Find out your bully’s fear and make them pay!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.