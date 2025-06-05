Her Husband Realized He Doesn’t Want To Be A Dad After A Tragedy, So She’s Thinking About Divorcing Him

Having a baby is a serious life decision.

What would you do if you found out your spouse didn’t want to be a parent, but you desperately wanted to be a parent? Would you agree not to have kids, try to convince your spouse to change their mind, or end the relationship?

This woman found out her husband is not ready to be a dad, and she’s considering divorce.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITAH for divorcing my husband because he isn’t ready to be a dad? I (31F) have always wanted to be a mom. I had always been vocal and honest about it while dating. And I’ve been honest with my husband (33M) from the beginning.

This woman and her husband used to share the same family goals.

At 25, I met my now husband. From the start, I said that I wanted someone that shared the same goals. He always said that he felt the same. We got married a couple of years later.

But her husband’s reaction to her miscarriage was off.

Last year, I had a miscarriage, and he looked relieved. But at the time, I was under the impression that we all grieve differently.

He told her he changed his mind about having kids.

Yesterday, I started the topic of trying again. He told me that his mind had changed. He said he wasn’t happy that I miscarried, but he was also relieved.

Now, she wants a divorce.

I told him that if that’s the case, I want a divorce. I do believe that wanting kids is a deal breaker, and I will not force him to have them, nor will I be convinced not to have them.

She feels the relationship is doomed.

Now, he is telling me that I must not love him because I’m going straight to divorce. I do not want to spend time in therapy trying to save something that is doomed. I won’t convince myself to do something I do not want to.

She’s unsure if she’s doing the right thing.

Divorce in my country without kids is easy. So, AITA for just wanting to divorce him because I want to move on with my life?

